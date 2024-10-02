There will be no safe places left in the Russian Federation. Ukraine is increasing the range of missiles
Denis Shmyhal
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that one of the main tasks of the defense-industrial complex of Ukraine is to increase the range of Ukrainian weapons. Thus, no place in Russia was safe from the strikes of Ukrainian drones and missiles.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine is actively increasing the range of its weapons so that no place in Russia remains safe from the strikes of Ukrainian drones and missiles.
  • Ukraine is developing missile programs and drones, in particular, it is working on ballistic missiles of its own production.
  • The creation of one of the most modern defense-industrial complexes is one of the goals of Ukraine, which is confirmed by the significant increase in the production of weapons.
  • Ukrainian defense companies attract investments and cooperation with international partners to support the development of the military-industrial complex.
  • The government of Ukraine has allocated an additional UAH 300 billion for the purchase of weapons and military equipment in 2024, which shows the importance of the development of the country's defense sector.

Ukraine will hit all targets on the territory of the Russian Federation

Among the strategic tasks is to increase the range of Ukrainian weapons so that there is no safe place in the European part of Russia that could not be hit by our drones and missiles.

The Prime Minister also emphasized that Ukraine currently produces such a number of weapons that in 2022 seemed unattainable.

According to him, in 2023, the production of weapons increased threefold, and in the first 8 months of 2024, it doubled again.

Our goal is to create one of the most modern defense-industrial complexes. The President clearly formulated our task: democracy must be better armed than tyranny, - said Denys Shmyhal.

Shmyhal also emphasized the support of international partners and said that defense companies from all over the world are already entering the Ukrainian market, building production facilities and planning investments and cooperation with Ukrainian arms manufacturers.

The Prime Minister added that for the purchase of weapons and military equipment in 2024, the government provided an additional 300 billion UAH in the draft state budget, which is equal to 7 billion dollars.

Ukraine is significantly increasing the production of missiles

The minister spoke about the ambitious plans of the Ukrainian government during the second International Forum of Defense Industries (DFNC2).

Rustem Umyerov drew attention to the fact that Ukraine has recently concentrated on missile and drone programs.

The head of the Ministry of Defense officially confirmed that Ukraine has already started working on ballistic missiles of its own production.

As the minister emphasized, the mentioned missile program is "quite powerful".

Rustem Umyerov also added that the Ukrainian side has exchanged it with partners who have already agreed to finance this project.

In the near future, we will receive a final written answer from our partners, - added the head of the Ministry of Defense.




