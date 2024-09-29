Can Putin use nuclear weapons — Zelensky's warning

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, one can expect anything from the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, even the use of nuclear weapons.
Zelensky suggests that nuclear strikes are still possible
According to the president of Ukraine, no one knows what is really going on in the head of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation.
Volodymyr Zelensky also drew attention to the fact that the Russian dictator loves his life, his way of life and the way he manages the lives of others.
What is important to know about Putin's new nuclear threats
A few days ago, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation began to claim that Russia would expand the conditions under which it is ready to use nuclear weapons.
Official Brussels emphasized that the Russian dictator's new threats to use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear countries are another indication of his irresponsible behavior.
In addition, the European Union emphasized that it is not going to change its position regarding support for Ukraine.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who is leaving this post at the end of September, was skeptical of Putin's threats amid discussions about allowing Ukraine to launch long-range strikes against Russia.
However, according to Zelensky, his team has evidence of Russia's intentions to strike three nuclear power plants on the eve of winter.
