Can Putin use nuclear weapons — Zelensky's warning
Can Putin use nuclear weapons — Zelensky's warning

Zelensky suggests that nuclear strikes are still possible
Source:  Fox News

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, one can expect anything from the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, even the use of nuclear weapons.

Points of attention

  • Volodymyr Zelensky believes that one cannot ignore all Putin's threats.
  • Despite this, the dictator's intimidation did not frighten the European Union, which promises Ukraine further support.
  • The NATO Secretary General is skeptical of Putin's threats, but the Ukrainian president has evidence of Russia's intentions to attack Ukraine's nuclear power plants.

Zelensky suggests that nuclear strikes are still possible

According to the president of Ukraine, no one knows what is really going on in the head of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation.

He can use nuclear weapons against any country at any time. Or not. I'm not sure he will. I share with you what I think. But I'm not Putin, thank God. I can't know for sure. Because it is not always adequate. Because any adequate person cannot just come to Ukraine and do what he did.

Volodymyr Zelensky also drew attention to the fact that the Russian dictator loves his life, his way of life and the way he manages the lives of others.

I can say that for sure. And that is why I think that he should be afraid to use nuclear weapons, — concluded the Ukrainian leader.

What is important to know about Putin's new nuclear threats

A few days ago, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation began to claim that Russia would expand the conditions under which it is ready to use nuclear weapons.

Official Brussels emphasized that the Russian dictator's new threats to use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear countries are another indication of his irresponsible behavior.

In addition, the European Union emphasized that it is not going to change its position regarding support for Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who is leaving this post at the end of September, was skeptical of Putin's threats amid discussions about allowing Ukraine to launch long-range strikes against Russia.

However, according to Zelensky, his team has evidence of Russia's intentions to strike three nuclear power plants on the eve of winter.

