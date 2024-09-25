Maybe they don't exist. The ambassador of the Netherlands revealed one of Putin's main secrets

The Ambassador of the Netherlands to Ukraine, Alle Dorhout, believes that the "red lines" that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin constantly talks about may simply not exist.
Points of attention
- Putin's statements about "red lines" are one of the methods of intimidation.
- Russia claims that it is impossible to force it to make peace, and Ukraine, they say, made a "fatal mistake."
Putin just wants to intimidate Ukraine and its allies
The Dutch diplomat drew attention to the fact that in recent years the Kremlin has warned about "red lines" many times, but no one knows what they are about.
According to him, the problem with "red lines" is that you can learn about its crossing only when you cross it.
By the way, other Ukrainian and foreign politicians have talked about this before.
Russia has made it clear that it is not going to end the war
Recently, Kremlin spokesman Dmytro Peskov began to cynically claim that Ukraine's desire to force Russia to make peace is an "absolutely fatal mistake."
Moreover, according to him, it is impossible to do.
In addition, Putin's henchman again began to threaten the consequences for the Ukrainian authorities, but he did not explain what he was talking about.
