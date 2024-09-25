Maybe they don't exist. The ambassador of the Netherlands revealed one of Putin's main secrets
Maybe they don't exist. The ambassador of the Netherlands revealed one of Putin's main secrets

Putin
Читати українською
Source:  Hromadske

The Ambassador of the Netherlands to Ukraine, Alle Dorhout, believes that the "red lines" that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin constantly talks about may simply not exist.

Points of attention

  • Putin's statements about "red lines" are one of the methods of intimidation.
  • Russia claims that it is impossible to force it to make peace, and Ukraine, they say, made a "fatal mistake."

Putin just wants to intimidate Ukraine and its allies

The Dutch diplomat drew attention to the fact that in recent years the Kremlin has warned about "red lines" many times, but no one knows what they are about.

According to him, the problem with "red lines" is that you can learn about its crossing only when you cross it.

NATO and Ukraine are carefully studying where these lines are located. If you look at the military support Ukraine has received since 2022 and the support Ukraine is receiving now, there are many questions about whether these red lines even exist. I think that if there were any red lines, then Russia really moved them several times. For now, we can only state that we have not crossed any red line. "Maybe they don't exist," said Alle Dorhout.

By the way, other Ukrainian and foreign politicians have talked about this before.

Russia has made it clear that it is not going to end the war

Recently, Kremlin spokesman Dmytro Peskov began to cynically claim that Ukraine's desire to force Russia to make peace is an "absolutely fatal mistake."

Moreover, according to him, it is impossible to do.

It is impossible to force Russia to make peace. Russia is actually a supporter of peace, but with the condition of ensuring the foundations of its security and fulfilling the tasks facing the SVO (this is how Russia calls the war against Ukraine — ed.). But without achieving these goals, it is impossible to force Russia, said Peskov.

In addition, Putin's henchman again began to threaten the consequences for the Ukrainian authorities, but he did not explain what he was talking about.

