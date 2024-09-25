Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and his team have found an ideal mediator for peace talks to end the war with Russia. It is about the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.
Points of attention
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi can help Ukraine end the war.
- India stands for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and for an end to the war.
- Volodymyr Zelensky and his team hope that India will become a more active participant in the implementation of the "peace formula" in the future.
Modi can help Ukraine stop the war
According to one of the insiders, it is India and its leader that is currently the Ukrainian government's great hope for a peace treaty.
In addition, it is noted that during the summer talks, Modi made it clear that, although Ukraine will inevitably have to compromise on some issues in order to end the war, there is no question of handing over territory to Russia.
Despite the fact that the Indian authorities have not yet publicly condemned the invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, they still advocate respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for ending the war.
According to journalists, Modi is currently the best mediator among other possible candidates.
What is known about the position of India itself
As mentioned earlier, Indian Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar has not yet clarified whether India plans to announce its own peace proposal.
Despite this, Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team expects that New Delhi will take a step towards it in the future.
According to the latter, Kyiv really wants to see the participation of India in the process of the peace formula, as it can positively influence the course of events.
