Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and his team have found an ideal mediator for peace talks to end the war with Russia. It is about the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

Modi can help Ukraine stop the war

According to one of the insiders, it is India and its leader that is currently the Ukrainian government's great hope for a peace treaty.

In addition, it is noted that during the summer talks, Modi made it clear that, although Ukraine will inevitably have to compromise on some issues in order to end the war, there is no question of handing over territory to Russia.

Despite the fact that the Indian authorities have not yet publicly condemned the invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, they still advocate respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for ending the war.

According to journalists, Modi is currently the best mediator among other possible candidates.

India is perhaps the only world player who can play this role — or, at least, the only one who is able to convincingly present itself as a neutral party in relation to Moscow and Kyiv, the publication writes.

What is known about the position of India itself

As mentioned earlier, Indian Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar has not yet clarified whether India plans to announce its own peace proposal.

Despite this, Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team expects that New Delhi will take a step towards it in the future.

I can say that India is a reliable partner for Ukraine, and it is a global force that can influence the dynamics and course of events in the world, — said the spokesman of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Heorhiy Tykhiy.

According to the latter, Kyiv really wants to see the participation of India in the process of the peace formula, as it can positively influence the course of events.