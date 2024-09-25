Blinken called immediate steps to weaken the Russian Federation and end the war

According to the head of American diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, in order to restore a just peace in Ukraine, the allies need to immediately stop Russia's military cooperation with China, Iran and North Korea.
Russia will lose the opportunity to wage war without the support of its henchmen
The head of the US State Department made a statement in this regard during a meeting of the UN Security Council.
According to the diplomat, it is about "immediate and interrelated" steps that must be taken by all allies of Kyiv.
He also drew attention to the fact that Iran continues to supply the Russian Federation with its attack drones, and also built a factory for their production on Russian territory.
Moreover, Tehran recently handed over hundreds of short-range ballistic missiles to Moscow.
As for North Korea, it supplies Russia with weapons and ammunition, including rocket launchers and millions of artillery shells.
Blinken emphasized that Putin does not want peace
The American diplomat once again warned that the Russian dictator will never want to recognize Ukraine's right to exist as an independent and sovereign state.
He also reminded that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team has repeatedly stated that diplomacy is the only way to end this war, and that it is ready to negotiate.
