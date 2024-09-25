Blinken called immediate steps to weaken the Russian Federation and end the war
Category
Politics
Publication date

Blinken called immediate steps to weaken the Russian Federation and end the war

US Department of State
Anthony Blinken
Читати українською

According to the head of American diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, in order to restore a just peace in Ukraine, the allies need to immediately stop Russia's military cooperation with China, Iran and North Korea.

Points of attention

  • The head of the US State Department advocated the immediate termination of Russia's military cooperation with China, Iran and North Korea.
  • Blinken warned that Putin does not want peace and does not recognize Ukraine's right to exist as a sovereign state.
  • The Ukrainian authorities are ready for diplomatic negotiations, but the Russian Federation still wants to wage war.

Russia will lose the opportunity to wage war without the support of its henchmen

The head of the US State Department made a statement in this regard during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

According to the diplomat, it is about "immediate and interrelated" steps that must be taken by all allies of Kyiv.

First, we must respond to Russia's growing cooperation with North Korea and Iran, Anthony Blinken stressed.

He also drew attention to the fact that Iran continues to supply the Russian Federation with its attack drones, and also built a factory for their production on Russian territory.

Moreover, Tehran recently handed over hundreds of short-range ballistic missiles to Moscow.

As for North Korea, it supplies Russia with weapons and ammunition, including rocket launchers and millions of artillery shells.

China is a major supplier of machine tools, microelectronics, and other goods that Russia uses to rebuild, resupply, build up its military machine, and sustain aggression.

Anthony Blinken

Anthony Blinken

Head of the US State Department

Blinken emphasized that Putin does not want peace

The American diplomat once again warned that the Russian dictator will never want to recognize Ukraine's right to exist as an independent and sovereign state.

Putin continues to falsely claim that Ukraine is not a real state. In Putin's eyes, the Ukrainian people, like Ukraine itself, do not exist, Blinken noted.

He also reminded that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team has repeatedly stated that diplomacy is the only way to end this war, and that it is ready to negotiate.

Putin is not interested in such a peace, and recently stated that Russia will return to the negotiating table only when Ukraine withdraws its troops from the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions. In other words, when Ukraine withdraws from its own territory.

Anthony Blinken

Anthony Blinken

Head of the US State Department

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How Trump will negotiate with Putin regarding Ukraine — Pompeo's explanation
Pompeo
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Point of no return. Pashinyan again challenged Putin
Armenia has many claims to the CSTO
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Biden is creating a "B" plan for helping Ukraine. What is wrong with him?
Joe Biden

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?