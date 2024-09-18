Point of no return. Pashinyan again challenged Putin

According to Armenian leader Nikol Pashinyan, his country is close to passing the point of no return in the issue of final withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
- Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is considering the possibility of the country's withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
- Pashinyan also does not reject the possibility of Armenia joining the EU, but emphasizes the need for real chances and prospects for the country.
- Continuation of the democratic course will help bring Armenia closer to the EU and Western partners.
Armenia has many claims to the CSTO
As the head of the Armenian government noted, his country has accumulated many unanswered questions regarding the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
Moreover, at present official Yerevan even considers it a threat to the statehood of Armenia.
Despite this, the head of government has not yet made a decision regarding Armenia's final withdrawal from the CSTO.
Pashinyan does not believe that Yerevan will ever hear the answers to all its questions.
Can Armenia become a member of the EU?
What is important to understand is that currently Nikol Pashinyan does not reject the scenario according to which Armenia will take a course towards joining the EU.
However, for this, official Yerevan must see real chances for membership and prospects.
According to Pashinyan, Armenia's continuation of its democratic course will bring it closer to the EU and other Western partners.
