Point of no return. Pashinyan again challenged Putin

According to Armenian leader Nikol Pashinyan, his country is close to passing the point of no return in the issue of final withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Armenia has many claims to the CSTO

As the head of the Armenian government noted, his country has accumulated many unanswered questions regarding the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Moreover, at present official Yerevan even considers it a threat to the statehood of Armenia.

We have frozen membership in the CSTO not only because the CSTO does not fulfill its security obligations towards Armenia, but also because, in our opinion, the CSTO poses threats to Armenia's security, its future existence, sovereignty and statehood. Nikol Pashinyan Prime Minister of Armenia

Despite this, the head of government has not yet made a decision regarding Armenia's final withdrawal from the CSTO.

Pashinyan does not believe that Yerevan will ever hear the answers to all its questions.

Until we hear these answers, Armenia will move further and further away from the CSTO. There is a saying that this is the point of no return. And if we haven't passed it yet, there is a high probability that we will pass this point, said the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Can Armenia become a member of the EU?

What is important to understand is that currently Nikol Pashinyan does not reject the scenario according to which Armenia will take a course towards joining the EU.

However, for this, official Yerevan must see real chances for membership and prospects.

We need to be very careful in formulating the problems so as not to create new frustrations for the people on the way to solving these problems. It is also necessary to physically imagine Armenia's membership in the EU, the Armenian leader emphasized.

According to Pashinyan, Armenia's continuation of its democratic course will bring it closer to the EU and other Western partners.