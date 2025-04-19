US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said the minerals deal the US wants to sign with Ukraine is a completely "separate" process from the ceasefire agreements between Russia and Ukraine. According to her, there is no connection between the two.
Points of attention
- American diplomats affirm that the Subsoil Agreement is a separate process and not part of the agreements aimed at resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
- While the US remains a strong supporter of Ukraine, it is committed to bringing the conflict to a timely conclusion and avoiding prolonged discussions without tangible outcomes.
The State Department has dotted all the i's
For quite some time, rumors have been circulating that the subsoil agreement would help Ukraine stop Russian aggression.
However, American diplomats debunked this myth.
According to a State Department spokeswoman, Donald Trump's team is not going to drag out the process of ending the war "for years" and hold fruitless negotiations.
Despite this, Bruce officially confirmed that the States could withdraw from the negotiation process and refuse to take the lead in settlement efforts.
She also stressed that the White House currently feels "considerable enthusiasm" about ending the war.
