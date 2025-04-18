Trump's envoy cynically spoke about the surrender of Ukrainian territories
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

The US President's special envoy for the Middle East and Russia, Steve Witkoff, has made a new shameless statement. He began to claim that Ukraine could "care less" about some of its regions if they were Russian-speaking.

  • The miscounting of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories and inability to recall their names by Witkoff have added fuel to the fire of the controversy.
  • Actions and statements by Donald Trump's envoy regarding the settlement of Russia's invasion of Ukraine have stirred up a wave of criticism in political circles.

According to Witkoff, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "was fixated" on Ukrainian territories during negotiations with him.

Trump's envoy also cynically began to claim that Russia "may get some of the regions, but not all."

He also voiced the assumption that Ukraine may "care less" about some of the regions if they have a "Russian-speaking" population.

When you start looking at those five regions — Russia, they're important to you, and Ukraine is important to you too. But if some of them are more Russian-speaking — would you care less about them?

Steve Witkoff

Steve Witkoff

Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Russia

What is important to understand is that Witkoff first mentioned Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories in an interview with Tucker Carlson last month.

Despite this, he miscounted their numbers and could not remember most of their names.

It later became known that certain actions and statements by Donald Trump's envoy regarding the settlement of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine provoked a wave of criticism in the White House and even in the Republican Party.

