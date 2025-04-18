The US President's special envoy for the Middle East and Russia, Steve Witkoff, has made a new shameless statement. He began to claim that Ukraine could "care less" about some of its regions if they were Russian-speaking.

Witkoff continues to promote his pro-Russian position

According to Witkoff, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "was fixated" on Ukrainian territories during negotiations with him.

Trump's envoy also cynically began to claim that Russia "may get some of the regions, but not all."

He also voiced the assumption that Ukraine may "care less" about some of the regions if they have a "Russian-speaking" population.

When you start looking at those five regions — Russia, they're important to you, and Ukraine is important to you too. But if some of them are more Russian-speaking — would you care less about them? Steve Witkoff Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Russia

What is important to understand is that Witkoff first mentioned Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories in an interview with Tucker Carlson last month.

Despite this, he miscounted their numbers and could not remember most of their names.

It later became known that certain actions and statements by Donald Trump's envoy regarding the settlement of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine provoked a wave of criticism in the White House and even in the Republican Party.