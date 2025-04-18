Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky recently said he had evidence that China was supplying weapons to Russia to wage war against Ukraine. Beijing has made its first official statement on the matter.

China denies helping Russia fight

The first to react to the accusations of the President of Ukraine was the spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian.

The Chinese side has never provided lethal weapons to any of the parties to the conflict (this is how the PRC officially calls the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine — ed.) and strictly controls dual-use items, he cynically lies. Share

Against the backdrop of recent events, the Chinese government continues to assure that its position on the Ukrainian issue is "consistent and clear."

Moreover, official Beijing cynically lied that it had "always actively made efforts to end hostilities and hold peace talks."

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a briefing on April 17, shared information he received from intelligence officers.

According to the Ukrainian leader, China supplies Russia with artillery and gunpowder.

Moreover, he added that Chinese citizens are engaged in the production of some weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that official Beijing positions itself as a "neutral party" in the Russian Federation's full-scale war against Ukraine.