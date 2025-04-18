Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky recently said he had evidence that China was supplying weapons to Russia to wage war against Ukraine. Beijing has made its first official statement on the matter.
China denies helping Russia fight
The first to react to the accusations of the President of Ukraine was the spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian.
Against the backdrop of recent events, the Chinese government continues to assure that its position on the Ukrainian issue is "consistent and clear."
Moreover, official Beijing cynically lied that it had "always actively made efforts to end hostilities and hold peace talks."
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a briefing on April 17, shared information he received from intelligence officers.
According to the Ukrainian leader, China supplies Russia with artillery and gunpowder.
Moreover, he added that Chinese citizens are engaged in the production of some weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation.
What is important to understand is that official Beijing positions itself as a "neutral party" in the Russian Federation's full-scale war against Ukraine.
He also stubbornly ignores criticism from Western countries that his close ties with Russia provide the Kremlin with powerful economic and diplomatic support.
