Ceasefire in Ukraine. US sets new deadline

As journalists managed to learn, the team of American leader Donald Trump made it clear during a meeting with Europeans in Paris that they intend to ensure a complete ceasefire in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine within the next few weeks.
Points of attention
- Negotiations involving French and US leaders, along with Ukrainian officials, focus on finding ways to make significant progress towards peace in the near future.
- Discussions also involve considerations of potential actions if Russian President Putin refuses to stop the war, with a emphasis on strengthening positions through sanctions.
The US changed the deadline again
According to media reports, negotiations on this issue were held by French leader Emmanuel Macron and US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff.
In addition, they were joined by Ukrainian officials.
The main topic of the meeting is finding ways to achieve a real ceasefire and establish lasting peace.
According to insiders, the negotiators told members of Donald Trump's team that they fully support the US president's main goal — to end the war as soon as possible.
According to journalists, the European leaders wanted to know what actions the White House was considering if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin refused to stop the war.
Moreover, Ukraine's allies tried to convince the Trump team of the importance of strengthening its position towards Moscow, including through a "wide-ranging" package of sanctions.
