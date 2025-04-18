Ceasefire. Trump announces Russia's response
Category
Politics
Publication date

Ceasefire. Trump announces Russia's response

The White House
Trump believes Russia will cease fire
Читати українською

According to US leader Donald Trump, in the coming days, the aggressor country Russia will submit to the White House a response to the proposal for a "ceasefire" against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Marco Rubio confirms that the world will soon learn whether Russia is truly willing to pursue peace.
  • Instances of Russia violating the partial ceasefire agreement with the US and Ukraine have sparked international concern and attention.

Trump believes Russia will cease fire

He made the statement during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on April 17.

Journalists asked at what point he would decide whether Russia was ready for a ceasefire — and, if necessary, increase sanctions pressure on it.

We'll see what it's like. We'll get a response from them (Russia. — ed.) this week, very soon, and we'll see.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

According to the American leader, he really wants "the death and killing to stop."

By the way, a few weeks ago, the head of American diplomacy, Marco Rubio, officially confirmed that the United States and the whole world will soon find out whether the aggressor country, Russia, is ready for peace.

This came after numerous instances of Russia violating the so-called partial ceasefire, which Russia and Ukraine had separately agreed to with the United States.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin makes new demand to Trump for ceasefire against Ukraine
The Kremlin continues to blackmail the White House
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump's approval rating in the US is falling rapidly — what Americans think
Trump
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Subsoil Agreement. Ukraine and the United States Sign Memorandum
Yulia Svyridenko
Why is the signing of the Memorandum between Ukraine and the USA important?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?