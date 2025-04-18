According to US leader Donald Trump, in the coming days, the aggressor country Russia will submit to the White House a response to the proposal for a "ceasefire" against Ukraine.

Trump believes Russia will cease fire

He made the statement during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on April 17.

Journalists asked at what point he would decide whether Russia was ready for a ceasefire — and, if necessary, increase sanctions pressure on it.

We'll see what it's like. We'll get a response from them (Russia. — ed.) this week, very soon, and we'll see. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the American leader, he really wants "the death and killing to stop."

By the way, a few weeks ago, the head of American diplomacy, Marco Rubio, officially confirmed that the United States and the whole world will soon find out whether the aggressor country, Russia, is ready for peace.

This came after numerous instances of Russia violating the so-called partial ceasefire, which Russia and Ukraine had separately agreed to with the United States.