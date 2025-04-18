Subsoil Agreement. Ukraine and the United States Sign Memorandum

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko officially confirmed that Kyiv and Washington have taken a step towards an Economic Partnership Agreement.
Points of attention
- The upcoming ratification process by the parliaments of both countries will solidify the partnership, with appreciation expressed for the efficient work of the Ukrainian and American technical teams involved.
- The partnership between Ukraine and the USA is aimed at creating opportunities for economic growth, development, and stability in Ukraine, emphasizing the commitment of the American people to invest in the future of Ukraine.
Why is the signing of the Memorandum between Ukraine and the USA important?
As Yulia Svyrydenko notes, official Kyiv and Washington signed a Memorandum, which testifies to the constructive joint work of the teams of both countries and the desire to finalize and sign an agreement that will be beneficial for the Ukrainian and American peoples.
Against this background, the Minister of Economy announced preparations for the creation of the Investment Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that it will open up opportunities for significant investments, infrastructure modernization, and a mutually beneficial partnership between Ukraine and the United States — it is with this goal in mind that both teams are working on the document.
According to the head of the department, the finalization of the text of the Agreement and its signing are ahead.
Only after all these stages will the ratification process by the parliaments of the countries begin.
