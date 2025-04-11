Ukraine's subsoil deal — insiders learn about tough US conditions

Ukraine and the United States have resumed negotiations on an agreement on Ukrainian minerals. On April 11, a Ukrainian delegation arrived in Washington for a new round of negotiations.
Points of attention
- Ukraine and the United States have resumed negotiations on an agreement concerning Ukrainian minerals, with the US demanding a significant share in the country's natural resources.
- The revised draft of the agreement suggests that Ukraine may have to pay half of its resource extraction revenues to a special fund controlled by the US, reflecting President Trump's focus on 'returning' past aid to Ukraine.
- The negotiations, marked by tough conditions and a focus on monetary returns to the US, are crucial for Ukraine's defense guarantees and highlight the intricate nature of international mineral agreements.
US puts forward tough conditions in Ukraine's subsoil deal
The US plans to gain a large share of Ukraine's natural resources as a result of this deal.
The talks between the two delegations will be the first since the White House presented a revised draft of the minerals agreement, which re-stated the tough demands that official Kyiv had previously rejected, effectively returning the talks to their original state.
Officials in Kyiv told the NYT that the talks in Washington, which are expected to last two days, will be largely technical and will not involve senior Ukrainian and U.S. officials.
The Ukrainian delegation was led by Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka, who is responsible for trade, and included representatives from the Economy Ministry and the Justice Ministry. The White House did not provide the publication with details about the negotiations.
The new version of the agreement, which the NYT reviewed, returns to President Trump's initial demand - that "Ukraine return to the United States the billions it received in military and financial aid" after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion three years ago.
As in previous US proposals, Washington wants Ukraine to pay half of its revenues from natural resource extraction projects, including key minerals, oil and gas, as well as related infrastructure (including ports and pipelines) to an investment fund controlled by Washington.
According to the NYT, the new version of the agreement does not mention security guarantees for Ukraine — a provision that Kyiv has long insisted on and which it managed to include in the draft last month, but which Washington has long resisted.
In addition, the new version contains stricter conditions than previous drafts: Washington wants to demand all profits from the aforementioned fund until Kyiv pays at least the equivalent of American aid received during the war — plus 4% per annum.
The United States also wants to retain the "right of first offer" on new projects and the right to veto the sale of Ukrainian resources to third countries. In the first year of the agreement, Ukraine wants to be prohibited from offering any investment projects to third parties on more favorable financial or economic terms than those that will be offered to Washington in the future, the publication writes.
MP from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak commented on the NYT article and urged Ukrainians to treat the information "with some skepticism."
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-