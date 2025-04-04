Subsoil Agreement. At what stage are the negotiations between Ukraine and the US?

According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, after the completion of the second round of online negotiations, which is already planned, the Ukrainian delegation will travel to the United States for physical negotiations on the subsoil agreement. In addition, it was indicated that another negotiation process will start in parallel.
Points of attention
- The subsoil agreement is being carefully analyzed to align with Ukraine's European integration plans, highlighting the importance of legal compliance.
- Efforts are underway to engage in parallel negotiation processes to facilitate a comprehensive and successful agreement between the two countries.
Sybiga spoke about the progress of negotiations between Ukraine and the United States
According to preliminary data, a new round of negotiations on signing the agreement should take place on April 4.
According to the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, offline negotiations will take place soon — within the next one or two weeks.
In addition, it is indicated that Kyiv and Washington plan to also start a track at the level of commercial legal advisors.
He also added that it is extremely important to analyze the subsoil agreement for compliance with legislation and compliance with Ukraine's European integration plans.
