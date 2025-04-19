Rumors are spreading that US President Donald Trump will soon stop all military aid to Ukraine. However, Kyiv has long begun preparing for such a development.

What is known about Ukraine's successes in weapons production?

According to The Washington Post, European allies are increasingly investing in Ukrainian-made artillery, primarily the Bogdan self-propelled guns.

What is important to understand is that the production of these very self-propelled guns has increased dramatically: from six per month in 2023 to more than 20 in 2025.

As of today, the model of pouring money into Ukraine's defense industry instead of supplying weapons is becoming an increasingly attractive model.

The EU cannot ignore the fact that its own stockpiles are increasingly depleted after years of supplying weapons to Kyiv.

According to insiders, the new strategy allows NATO countries to use Ukraine as a testing ground for weapons development.

Official Brussels is convinced that this is truly a "win-win option" not only for Kyiv, but also for its allies.

"It's cheaper for us. They need to produce. And Ukrainians teach us a lot," EU insiders emphasized. Share

According to media reports, despite the increase in the number of drones on the battlefield, artillery remains the main weapon on the front.