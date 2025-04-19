The decision on the potential provision of long-range German Taurus missiles to Ukraine will be made by future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, but there is a nuance. The statement was made by the Prime Minister of Bavaria and leader of the CSU, the sister party of the winner of the federal election, the CDU, Markus Söder.

Pressure on Merz intensifies

Markus Söder made it clear that he is not enthusiastic about the idea of transferring German Taurus to Ukraine to protect against Russian aggression.

"This will be decided by the new chancellor," the Bavarian premier made a statement on this matter. Share

Against this background, he decided to remind us of the limited resources of the German Air Force.

But above all, we need as many Tauruses as possible for ourselves,” added Söder.

According to him, the Taurus long-range missiles are the "best weapon" that Germany has at its disposal.

Moreover, the politician assured that "even Russians respect her."

It is also worth noting that the co-chair of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, Lars Klingbeil, began to demand a joint decision by the CDU/CSU-SPD coalition on continuing military support for Ukraine.