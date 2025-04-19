Germany began to dissuade Merz from providing Taurus to Ukraine
Pressure on Merz intensifies
Source:  NTV

The decision on the potential provision of long-range German Taurus missiles to Ukraine will be made by future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, but there is a nuance. The statement was made by the Prime Minister of Bavaria and leader of the CSU, the sister party of the winner of the federal election, the CDU, Markus Söder.

Points of attention

  • The significance of Taurus long-range missiles as a valuable asset for German defense and their role in deterring Russian aggression is acknowledged.
  • The debate underscores the complexities of balancing national defense interests and international solidarity in the context of the Ukraine conflict.

Markus Söder made it clear that he is not enthusiastic about the idea of transferring German Taurus to Ukraine to protect against Russian aggression.

"This will be decided by the new chancellor," the Bavarian premier made a statement on this matter.

Against this background, he decided to remind us of the limited resources of the German Air Force.

But above all, we need as many Tauruses as possible for ourselves,” added Söder.

According to him, the Taurus long-range missiles are the "best weapon" that Germany has at its disposal.

Moreover, the politician assured that "even Russians respect her."

It is also worth noting that the co-chair of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, Lars Klingbeil, began to demand a joint decision by the CDU/CSU-SPD coalition on continuing military support for Ukraine.

"Germany must remain the largest military supporter of Ukraine in Europe," he emphasized.

