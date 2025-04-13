Merz calls on Europe to prepare for financial crisis
The risk of a financial crisis is growing rapidly
Source:  Handelsblatt

According to the future Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, the world could face a large-scale financial crisis due to the tariff wars of American leader Donald Trump.

  • The proposed zero tariffs in a new trade agreement could benefit both sides and promote economic growth.
  • Merz emphasizes the need for Europeans to respond effectively to Trump's policies to prevent an earlier onset of the next financial crisis.

In light of recent events, Merz called for the signing of a free trade agreement between the United States and European countries.

Yes, I'm counting on a new transatlantic free trade agreement. Zero tariffs on everything. That would be better for both sides.

Friedrich Merz

Friedrich Merz

Future Chancellor of Germany

According to the German politician, as of today, European countries should concentrate on third-country markets.

This will need to be done if the States eventually wants to withdraw completely from world trade.

According to Merz, Donald Trump's policies increase the risk that the next financial crisis will begin earlier than expected.

"We, Europeans, must give a convincing answer," the future German Chancellor emphasized.

By the way, it recently became known that Trump is exempting smartphones, computers, and other electronics from his global "reciprocal tariffs."

