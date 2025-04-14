Merz will support providing Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles — on one condition
Category
World
Publication date

Merz will support providing Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles — on one condition

Merz
Читати українською
Source:  ARD

Future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that he was always ready to support the transfer of TAURUS missiles to Ukraine if this decision is agreed with European partners.

Points of attention

  • Future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is willing to support providing Ukraine with Taurus missiles, contingent upon coordination with European partners.
  • Merz believes that arming Ukraine with Taurus missiles could enhance its defense capabilities and enable more active military actions.

Merz wants to arm Ukraine TAURUS

Future Chancellor of Germany and leader of the Christian Democratic Union Friedrich Merz has expressed support for the transfer of German-Swedish TAURUS long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, but on condition that this decision is agreed with European partners.

I always said that I would do it (agree to supply TAURUS missiles to Ukraine — ed.), but only in agreement with European partners.

Friedrich Merz

Friedrich Merz

German politician

Merz drew attention to the fact that some countries are already supplying Ukraine with cruise missiles.

The British do it, the French do it, the Americans do it too, anyway," he noted in the Caren Miosga program on the ARD television channel.

If a corresponding agreement is reached, Germany should participate in such supplies, the politician emphasized.

In his opinion, the Ukrainian army should move from exclusively defensive actions to more active ones.

The Ukrainian armed forces have been only reacting for three years. It is time for them to start influencing the course of events.

As an example of a possible use of TAURUS missiles, he cited the destruction of land routes between Russia and occupied Crimea, which are important for the logistics of the Russian army.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Under what conditions can Ukraine receive Taurus missiles — the answer of the candidate for chancellor of Germany
Under what conditions can Ukraine receive Taurus missiles — the answer of the candidate for chancellor of Germany
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Merz is ready to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine, but there is a nuance
Merz is ready to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine, but there is a nuance
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Taurus for Ukraine. Bundestag calls on German government to initiate supply of long-range missiles
The Bundestag

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?