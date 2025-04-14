Merz will support providing Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles — on one condition

Future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that he was always ready to support the transfer of TAURUS missiles to Ukraine if this decision is agreed with European partners.

Merz wants to arm Ukraine TAURUS

Future Chancellor of Germany and leader of the Christian Democratic Union Friedrich Merz has expressed support for the transfer of German-Swedish TAURUS long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, but on condition that this decision is agreed with European partners.

I always said that I would do it (agree to supply TAURUS missiles to Ukraine — ed.), but only in agreement with European partners. Friedrich Merz German politician

Merz drew attention to the fact that some countries are already supplying Ukraine with cruise missiles.

The British do it, the French do it, the Americans do it too, anyway," he noted in the Caren Miosga program on the ARD television channel.

If a corresponding agreement is reached, Germany should participate in such supplies, the politician emphasized.

In his opinion, the Ukrainian army should move from exclusively defensive actions to more active ones.

The Ukrainian armed forces have been only reacting for three years. It is time for them to start influencing the course of events. Share

As an example of a possible use of TAURUS missiles, he cited the destruction of land routes between Russia and occupied Crimea, which are important for the logistics of the Russian army.