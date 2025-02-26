Taurus for Ukraine. Bundestag calls on German government to initiate supply of long-range missiles

The conservative CDU/CSU bloc, which received the mandate to form the German government, will be forced to convince its partners in the future coalition, the Social Democrats, of the need to increase military assistance to Ukraine.

The Bundestag called for the supply of Taurus to Ukraine

This was stated by Markus Faber, Chairman of the Defense Committee of the 20th Bundestag.

I believe that the time has come for the new federal government to say that what is in the Bundeswehr should also be available to Ukraine, so that it initiates the supply of, for example, Taurus missiles. Marcus Faber Chairman of the Bundestag Defense Committee

What is important, he noted, is how the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Union bloc, which said when in opposition that they wanted to hand over Taurus and increase military support for Ukraine, will act. As the ruling party, they will have to convince their partners in the Social Democratic Party of this, which could mean that the conservatives will be forced to confront the SPD at some stage.

It's quite difficult, there is a conflict that arises here. This is something that should be included in the coalition agreement. In the previous coalition agreement (2021 - ed.), this issue was not yet discussed, but now it is. And now it is time for these two coalition partners to come to an agreement.

Faber, who has been to Ukraine five times during the three years of full-scale war, in particular, in Kherson, Zaporizhia, Kramatorsk, and Kharkiv, spoke with wounded soldiers who are being treated with German medical equipment, with soldiers who are defending their homeland with the help of weapons transferred by Germany. In particular, he spoke with pilots who are hitting enemy targets with the help of Storm Shadow and Scalp.

Great Britain has already done it (transferred long-range missiles - ed.), France. Germany can do it too with Taurus. It is time to start training on these systems and start transferring them. These missiles can destroy the logistics and command posts of the aggressor.

He noted that in some places in Germany there is a political discussion as if peace has suddenly come to Ukraine, but drones and missiles are flying in every night. And as long as the bombing in Ukraine continues, Germany must continue its military support, Faber emphasized, adding that the new government will have to be judged by its actions. He called on Ukrainians and friends of Ukraine to put pressure on the new government to continue helping.