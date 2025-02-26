Taurus for Ukraine. Bundestag calls on German government to initiate supply of long-range missiles

The conservative CDU/CSU bloc, which received the mandate to form the German government, will be forced to convince its partners in the future coalition, the Social Democrats, of the need to increase military assistance to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Bundestag is calling for increased military support for Ukraine by supplying long-range Taurus missiles to effectively combat enemy targets.
- The conservative CDU/CSU bloc in Germany must convince coalition partners, the Social Democrats, of the necessity to provide military assistance to Ukraine.
- Markus Faber, Chairman of the Bundestag Defense Committee, emphasizes the importance of continuing military aid to Ukraine amidst ongoing conflicts with Russia.
The Bundestag called for the supply of Taurus to Ukraine
This was stated by Markus Faber, Chairman of the Defense Committee of the 20th Bundestag.
What is important, he noted, is how the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Union bloc, which said when in opposition that they wanted to hand over Taurus and increase military support for Ukraine, will act. As the ruling party, they will have to convince their partners in the Social Democratic Party of this, which could mean that the conservatives will be forced to confront the SPD at some stage.
It's quite difficult, there is a conflict that arises here. This is something that should be included in the coalition agreement. In the previous coalition agreement (2021 - ed.), this issue was not yet discussed, but now it is. And now it is time for these two coalition partners to come to an agreement.
Faber, who has been to Ukraine five times during the three years of full-scale war, in particular, in Kherson, Zaporizhia, Kramatorsk, and Kharkiv, spoke with wounded soldiers who are being treated with German medical equipment, with soldiers who are defending their homeland with the help of weapons transferred by Germany. In particular, he spoke with pilots who are hitting enemy targets with the help of Storm Shadow and Scalp.
He noted that in some places in Germany there is a political discussion as if peace has suddenly come to Ukraine, but drones and missiles are flying in every night. And as long as the bombing in Ukraine continues, Germany must continue its military support, Faber emphasized, adding that the new government will have to be judged by its actions. He called on Ukrainians and friends of Ukraine to put pressure on the new government to continue helping.
Faber will head the defense committee for almost a month, while the 20th Bundestag is in session. The Free Democratic Party, of which Markus Faber is a member, will not be represented in the next German parliament. But he promises to continue to be involved in helping Ukraine in the future.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-