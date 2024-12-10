Under what conditions can Ukraine receive Taurus missiles — the answer of the candidate for chancellor of Germany

The leader of the German opposition CDU bloc, Friedrich Merz, who is running for chancellor, said that the decision to transfer long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine will depend on consultations with the United States and European allies.
What depends on the transfer of Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine
The leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Friedrich Mertz emphasized that he will not make a decision on the transfer of weapons to Ukraine on his own. He noted that such a step requires coordination with American and European partners.
He also noted that the training of the Ukrainian military to work with Taurus missiles will last at least four months.
It is during this period, according to him, that the new presidential term of Donald Trump should begin in the USA.
At the same time, Merts expressed doubt that the Taurus could significantly change the course of hostilities in Ukraine.
Mertz is in favor of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons
He stated this during a press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
According to him, discussions are currently ongoing in Germany regarding further military support for Ukraine in order to end the war as soon as possible.
