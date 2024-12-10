Under what conditions can Ukraine receive Taurus missiles — the answer of the candidate for chancellor of Germany
Source:  NTV

The leader of the German opposition CDU bloc, Friedrich Merz, who is running for chancellor, said that the decision to transfer long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine will depend on consultations with the United States and European allies.

  • The decision to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine depends on consultations with the US and European allies.
  • Friedrich Merz emphasized the need for coordination with American and European partners before providing weapons.
  • The duration of training of the Ukrainian military to work with Taurus missiles is at least four months.
  • The German chancellor candidate supports the provision of long-range weapons to Ukraine to achieve military goals.

What depends on the transfer of Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine

The leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Friedrich Mertz emphasized that he will not make a decision on the transfer of weapons to Ukraine on his own. He noted that such a step requires coordination with American and European partners.

I am in favor of solving these issues together with the Americans. Not by Germany alone, but together with Europe and America, Friedrich Merz stressed.

He also noted that the training of the Ukrainian military to work with Taurus missiles will last at least four months.

It is during this period, according to him, that the new presidential term of Donald Trump should begin in the USA.

At the same time, Merts expressed doubt that the Taurus could significantly change the course of hostilities in Ukraine.

Mertz is in favor of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons

He stated this during a press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Our faction's position is clear: we want to give your Armed Forces the ability to reach military bases—not civilians and infrastructure, but so that you can reach the very targets from which the war against your country is being waged. I spoke about this in the Bundestag a few weeks ago. By limiting the range of weapons, we force you to fight with one hand behind your back.

According to him, discussions are currently ongoing in Germany regarding further military support for Ukraine in order to end the war as soon as possible.

