According to the German media, the Helsing company wants to transfer to Ukraine about 4,000 drones with artificial intelligence, which have already received the name Mini-Taurus.
Points of attention
- Germany's Helsing company plans to transfer 4,000 advanced Mini-Taurus drones equipped with artificial intelligence to Ukraine, enhancing military capabilities against strategic targets in Russia.
- The Mini-Taurus drones are designed to be invulnerable to EW devices, independent of GPS navigation, provide terrain analysis, high accuracy of damage, significant flight range, and affordable cost, making them a valuable asset for the Ukrainian military.
- These drones have the capability to analyze terrain, operate under adverse weather conditions, maintain mission continuity without radio signal, and have a flight range four times greater than standard Ukrainian kamikaze drones, offering enhanced effectiveness in combat operations.
- Germany's Ministry of Defense is considering the possibility of implementing similar advanced drone technologies in its own armed forces, signaling potential future advancements in military capabilities.
- The transfer of Mini-Taurus drones from Germany to Ukraine highlights the strategic partnership between the two countries and the significant impact these advanced drones could have on military tactics and operations in the region.
What is known about Germany's intentions to transfer several thousand advanced Mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine
It is noted that the drones were named Mini-Taurus due to the fact that they are equipped with modern advanced technologies, which are practically invulnerable to the EW means of the Russian occupation army, and also do not depend on GPS navigation.
The plans for the transfer of these UAVs were confirmed by the head of the German Defense Ministry, Boris Pistorius.
Interlocutors of journalists of the publication note that Ukraine should receive the first few hundred of these drones as early as December of this year.
Currently, in the conditions of real combat operations, several such UAVs are being tested in service with the Ukrainian military.
What is known about the advanced German Mini-Taurus drones
These German drones are capable of analyzing the terrain, and even under difficult weather conditions, determine the location of important objects.
This allows the drone to continue the mission even in case of loss of radio signal, which significantly increases the accuracy of the hit.
The flight range of these drones is 4 times greater than that of standard Ukrainian kamikaze drones.
At the same time, the journalists of the publication claim that the Mini-Taurus UAVs are much cheaper than the American Switchblade 600 and the Russian Zala Lancet.
According to Pistorius, the Ukrainian military will be able to effectively use these drones against key strategic military facilities on the territory of Russia, including command posts and logistics facilities.
In the future, according to the minister, Germany may consider introducing similar technologies in its own armed forces.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-