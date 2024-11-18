According to the German media, the Helsing company wants to transfer to Ukraine about 4,000 drones with artificial intelligence, which have already received the name Mini-Taurus.

What is known about Germany's intentions to transfer several thousand advanced Mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine

It is noted that the drones were named Mini-Taurus due to the fact that they are equipped with modern advanced technologies, which are practically invulnerable to the EW means of the Russian occupation army, and also do not depend on GPS navigation.

The plans for the transfer of these UAVs were confirmed by the head of the German Defense Ministry, Boris Pistorius.

Mini-Taurus UAV

Interlocutors of journalists of the publication note that Ukraine should receive the first few hundred of these drones as early as December of this year.

Currently, in the conditions of real combat operations, several such UAVs are being tested in service with the Ukrainian military.

What is known about the advanced German Mini-Taurus drones

These German drones are capable of analyzing the terrain, and even under difficult weather conditions, determine the location of important objects.

This allows the drone to continue the mission even in case of loss of radio signal, which significantly increases the accuracy of the hit.

The flight range of these drones is 4 times greater than that of standard Ukrainian kamikaze drones.

At the same time, the journalists of the publication claim that the Mini-Taurus UAVs are much cheaper than the American Switchblade 600 and the Russian Zala Lancet.

According to Pistorius, the Ukrainian military will be able to effectively use these drones against key strategic military facilities on the territory of Russia, including command posts and logistics facilities.

In the future, according to the minister, Germany may consider introducing similar technologies in its own armed forces.