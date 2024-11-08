Crisis in Germany. Sholtz's new decision may hit Ukraine

German leader Olaf Scholz unexpectedly decided to dismiss the head of the Ministry of Finance, Christian Lindner. What is important to understand is that this led to a split in the coalition government of Germany. What's more, it can have serious consequences for Ukraine as well.

What is happening in Germany

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the latest high-profile events in Germany, which will soon lead to early elections, are a new challenge for the European Union.

According to analysts, the German leader's team is currently suffering from its own environmental policy.

As you know, Christian Lindner suggested that the government reconsider the phase-out of nuclear energy, and also criticized Germany's obsessive desire for clean energy.

Against this background, official Berlin plunged into political uncertainty in an extremely difficult historical period.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision to fire Finance Minister Christian Lindner collapsed the country's coalition government, paving the way for early elections, the article says. Share

Why Ukraine can also suffer

Journalists draw attention to the fact that Germany was able to become the largest supplier of military aid to Kyiv in Europe.

However, as mentioned earlier, Berlin intends to reduce these costs next year.

Olaf Scholz's team is counting on the fact that Ukraine will be able to finance itself through loans from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

What is happening in Germany now may well block any potential increase in support at a time when Ukraine needs more resources to contain the Russian advance.