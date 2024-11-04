Germany will provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the amount of 200 million euros

Germany will allocate 200 million euros of humanitarian aid to Ukraine on the eve of winter. German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbok said this at a joint press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiga in Kyiv.

Ukraine will receive "warm help" from Germany

This was announced by Annalena Burbok.

We are increasing our emergency humanitarian aid by an additional €200 million for emergency winter support. Homes that do not have heat can provide themselves with heat. Generators will also be provided to provide heat in the winter. Annalena Burbok Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany

Burbok also emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense and said that Germany will join forces within the international coalition to strengthen air defense.

The head of the German Foreign Ministry added that she had discussed cooperation with her Ukrainian counterpart regarding the production of drones.

If Germany can help with drones, that's our best defense. Share

What is known about Annalena Berbok's visit to Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said Ukraine needs support to ensure its survival as Kyiv enters its third winter of war, exacerbated by arms aid to North Korea and massive Russian airstrikes on civilian infrastructure.

We oppose this cruelty with our humanity and support, so that Ukrainians can not only survive the winter, but also so that their country can survive. Because they also protect the freedom of all of us in Europe, said Barbok.

During the visit, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany is scheduled to meet with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiga.