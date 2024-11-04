Germany will provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the amount of 200 million euros
Category
World
Publication date

Germany will provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the amount of 200 million euros

Germany
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

Germany will allocate 200 million euros of humanitarian aid to Ukraine on the eve of winter. German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbok said this at a joint press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiga in Kyiv.

Points of attention

  • Germany pledges 200 million euros in humanitarian aid for Ukraine ahead of winter, focusing on providing essential support such as heat and generators for homes in need.
  • German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbok underlines the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense and potential cooperation in drone production as part of the aid package.
  • Annalena Burbok's visit to Ukraine highlights the crucial role of international support in helping Ukraine withstand the impact of conflict and ensuring its survival during the harsh winter months.
  • The aid package not only aims to assist Ukrainians in surviving the winter but also to support the country's resilience in the face of ongoing challenges, emphasizing the shared values of humanity and solidarity in Europe.
  • Germany's commitment to providing humanitarian aid underscores the interconnectedness of European security and the collective effort to safeguard Ukraine's freedom and stability.

Ukraine will receive "warm help" from Germany

This was announced by Annalena Burbok.

We are increasing our emergency humanitarian aid by an additional €200 million for emergency winter support. Homes that do not have heat can provide themselves with heat. Generators will also be provided to provide heat in the winter.

Annalena Burbok

Annalena Burbok

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany

Burbok also emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense and said that Germany will join forces within the international coalition to strengthen air defense.

The head of the German Foreign Ministry added that she had discussed cooperation with her Ukrainian counterpart regarding the production of drones.

If Germany can help with drones, that's our best defense.

What is known about Annalena Berbok's visit to Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said Ukraine needs support to ensure its survival as Kyiv enters its third winter of war, exacerbated by arms aid to North Korea and massive Russian airstrikes on civilian infrastructure.

We oppose this cruelty with our humanity and support, so that Ukrainians can not only survive the winter, but also so that their country can survive. Because they also protect the freedom of all of us in Europe, said Barbok.

During the visit, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany is scheduled to meet with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiga.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
More than 20 Leopard tanks and 60 thousand ammunition. Germany handed over a new aid package to Ukraine
More than 20 Leopard tanks and 60 thousand ammunition. Germany handed over a new aid package to Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany transferred two Iris-T air defense systems to Ukraine
Germany transferred two Iris-T air defense systems to Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany updated the list of regular military aid to Ukraine. What went in there
Leopard

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?