Germany will provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the amount of 200 million euros

Germany will allocate 200 million euros of humanitarian aid to Ukraine on the eve of winter. German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbok said this at a joint press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiga in Kyiv.
Points of attention
- Germany pledges 200 million euros in humanitarian aid for Ukraine ahead of winter, focusing on providing essential support such as heat and generators for homes in need.
- German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbok underlines the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense and potential cooperation in drone production as part of the aid package.
- Annalena Burbok's visit to Ukraine highlights the crucial role of international support in helping Ukraine withstand the impact of conflict and ensuring its survival during the harsh winter months.
- The aid package not only aims to assist Ukrainians in surviving the winter but also to support the country's resilience in the face of ongoing challenges, emphasizing the shared values of humanity and solidarity in Europe.
- Germany's commitment to providing humanitarian aid underscores the interconnectedness of European security and the collective effort to safeguard Ukraine's freedom and stability.
Ukraine will receive "warm help" from Germany
This was announced by Annalena Burbok.
Burbok also emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense and said that Germany will join forces within the international coalition to strengthen air defense.
The head of the German Foreign Ministry added that she had discussed cooperation with her Ukrainian counterpart regarding the production of drones.
What is known about Annalena Berbok's visit to Ukraine
German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said Ukraine needs support to ensure its survival as Kyiv enters its third winter of war, exacerbated by arms aid to North Korea and massive Russian airstrikes on civilian infrastructure.
We oppose this cruelty with our humanity and support, so that Ukrainians can not only survive the winter, but also so that their country can survive. Because they also protect the freedom of all of us in Europe, said Barbok.
During the visit, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany is scheduled to meet with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiga.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-