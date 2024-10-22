Ukraine's entry into NATO. Germany unexpectedly began to change its position

At the persuasion of the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the team of the German leader Olaf Scholz has already softened its skepticism regarding Ukraine's accession to NATO, although earlier it was categorically against it.
Points of attention
- Ukraine is actively working on the possibility of joining NATO, in particular, it cooperates with Germany, whose position has already softened.
- President Zelensky advocates receiving an invitation to NATO within internationally recognized borders.
- Germany's position on this matter may change under the influence of US decisions.
Berlin is no longer skeptical about Kyiv's intentions
Zelenskyy does not hide that earlier the German authorities were skeptical about Ukraine joining NATO. Despite this, as the president noted, as of today "their assessment is softer" than it was until now.
The head of state also suggested that the change in official Berlin's position directly depends on the United States.
Volodymyr Zelensky believes that there is a consolidation of opinions between them regarding NATO, and this has an impact on, for example, Hungary and Slovakia.
According to the Ukrainian leader, after the elections in the States, he expects a more positive reaction from the USA.
Ukraine does not agree to give up its territories in order to join NATO
As the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated, Ukraine wants to receive an invitation to join NATO within internationally recognized borders.
However, he added that the invitation should be given during the war.
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Ukraine does not recognize the occupied territories as part of other states and does not discuss joining NATO in exchange for these territories.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-