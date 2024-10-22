Ukraine's entry into NATO. Germany unexpectedly began to change its position

At the persuasion of the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the team of the German leader Olaf Scholz has already softened its skepticism regarding Ukraine's accession to NATO, although earlier it was categorically against it.

Berlin is no longer skeptical about Kyiv's intentions

Zelenskyy does not hide that earlier the German authorities were skeptical about Ukraine joining NATO. Despite this, as the president noted, as of today "their assessment is softer" than it was until now.

But with regard to the invitation now, which I am telling you about, they are afraid of the NATO-Germany topic, which concerns the reaction of the Russian Federation. That's right. Therefore, I believe that in their opinion, a larger union will have an impact. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The head of state also suggested that the change in official Berlin's position directly depends on the United States.

Volodymyr Zelensky believes that there is a consolidation of opinions between them regarding NATO, and this has an impact on, for example, Hungary and Slovakia.

According to the Ukrainian leader, after the elections in the States, he expects a more positive reaction from the USA.

Not because of the change of president, but simply because the focus, the attention of the United States is now on the election, and I think that in any case any harsh statements from the United States today are probably inappropriate or challenging. I think they don't want unnecessary risks, Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained.

Ukraine does not agree to give up its territories in order to join NATO

As the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated, Ukraine wants to receive an invitation to join NATO within internationally recognized borders.

However, he added that the invitation should be given during the war.

Second, why am I emphasizing the invitation? Because it is given to the country within internationally recognized borders. And this is a fundamental thing for me: to receive an invitation during the war... This is not just an invitation, but an invitation before the war is over, — the president emphasized.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Ukraine does not recognize the occupied territories as part of other states and does not discuss joining NATO in exchange for these territories.