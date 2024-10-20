This should be resolved. NATO announced a clear condition for Ukraine's accession

According to Jerry Connolly, the president of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Ukraine's accession to NATO should be discussed only after it is possible to de-occupy all territories from the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's accession to NATO is possible only after resolving territorial issues.
- The politician supports the idea of Ukraine joining NATO as a whole, not in parts.
- Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that discussions about joining NATO should take place openly and transparently.
Joining NATO is currently not a key goal of Ukraine
According to Connolly, Kyiv has not yet received an invitation to join the Alliance, as the war is still ongoing.
According to the politician, he is not surprised or annoyed by "a certain haste and impatience on the part of Ukrainians".
Ukraine should join the Alliance as a whole, not in parts
As the politician frankly admits, he considers the best of all possible scenarios — the joining of all of Ukraine to NATO, and to some part of it.
What is important to understand is that the last option is indeed being discussed by Western leaders, but on the sidelines.
Recently, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy complained that he is not satisfied with such opaque discussions behind Ukraine's back.
