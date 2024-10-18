Ukraine's entry into NATO. The White House issued an important clarification

US leader Joe Biden's team said that as of today there is no consensus among NATO members to extend an invitation to Ukraine. Despite this, Washington plans to obtain from other allies "the same urgency and contribution" regarding aid to Ukraine, as from the United States.
Points of attention
- An important issue is the development of tactics for continuing Ukraine's path to NATO and achieving consensus among allies.
- As of today, various aspects of the Ukrainian Victory Plan are being discussed, in particular the issue of minerals.
- The White House points to the need for quick action to ensure Ukraine's victory.
The US is trying to develop a clear strategy for Ukraine
The official representative of the White House reminded that during the NATO summit, all 32 members of the Alliance confirmed that Ukraine is on an irreversible path to membership in the bloc.
According to him, one of the key issues is the tactics of how to properly continue this path and how to reach a consensus on the next important decisions and actions.
The American authorities emphasized that "President Biden wants Ukraine to win and will provide these efforts with adequate resources."
Currently, the focus of the US is Ukraine's Victory Plan
According to the representative of Biden's team, as of today, active discussions are ongoing regarding various points of the Ukrainian Victory Plan.
In addition, work on the mineral issue is ongoing, but he did not disclose details.
A representative of the White House drew attention to the fact that "a lot is at stake" at the moment.
The White House emphasizes that time is not on Putin's side, so Ukraine should take advantage of it.
