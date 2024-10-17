When Ukraine becomes a member of NATO — Rutte announced new terms

On October 17, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that Ukraine will join the Alliance in the future. In particular, it will become the 33rd or 34th member of NATO.

We made a decision in Washington that Ukraine will join NATO. It's just a question of timing, he said in a conversation with journalists. Share

According to him, it now looks like Ukraine will become the 33rd member of NATO, although he did not rule out the possibility that another country could join earlier, and Ukraine would become the 34th.

So if there is a specific question: "when?", I cannot answer it now, at this moment. But we are working on all these areas so that they actually become a member of NATO one day. Mark Rutte Secretary General of NATO

Rutte also emphasized that President Volodymyr Zelenskyi can count on the continued support of the Alliance to provide Ukraine with a strong position in possible negotiations with Russia to end the war.

When Ukraine can be invited to NATO

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects Ukraine to receive an invitation to join NATO within the next few months.

On October 16, Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan of Ukraine in the parliament, which consists of 5 main points and 3 secret annexes.

After that, he held meetings with the heads of factions and groups in the Verkhovna Rada. During them, they discussed the Victory Plan, international support and Russia's involvement of the DPRK in the war against Ukraine.

During these meetings, Zelensky expressed his hope to receive an invitation to NATO within the next few months.

Despite this, it is important to understand that there is no question of full membership yet.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, North Korean soldiers are already participating in battles on the Kursk sector of the front. In addition, there is a risk of the arrival of several thousand more North Korean troops in the near future.