The NATO Secretary General announced a clear condition for the start of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the bloc's strategy consists in military assistance to Ukraine. If the stage comes when Kyiv decides to start negotiations with Russia regarding the end of the war, it will do so from a position of strength.

Ukraine should be in a strong position in case of negotiations with Russia

Mark Rutte once again reminded that the members of the Alliance are doing everything possible to prevent Russian dictator Vladimir Putin from achieving his goals in the war against Ukraine.

According to the Secretary General, the States and other countries provide significant assistance to Ukraine, and all that needs to be done now is to make sure that Ukraine can continue to resist aggression.

And if one day Zelenskyi and his team decide to discuss with Russia how to put an end to this, he will do it from a position of strength, Mark Rutte voiced a clear demand.

What is important to understand is that former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg previously drew attention to the fact that only Ukraine should decide whether to agree to negotiations with Russia or not.

According to him, the key task of Kyiv's allies is to continue helping to make Ukraine as strong as possible.

Ukraine will be at the center of negotiations at the EU summit

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, officially confirmed that the EU Summit will focus on discussing the situation in Ukraine.

In addition, it is indicated that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi will speak during the event with his proposed "Victory Plan for Ukraine".

Ukraine will be the central topic of our discussions. We will listen to President Zelenskyi about his proposed victory plan and discuss the next steps to reach a consensus around a peace initiative based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, says Michel's statement.

According to him, this time the members of the bloc will focus on financial support for Ukraine.