The NATO Secretary General announced a clear condition for the start of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the bloc's strategy consists in military assistance to Ukraine. If the stage comes when Kyiv decides to start negotiations with Russia regarding the end of the war, it will do so from a position of strength.
Points of attention
- NATO does not want Ukraine to agree to negotiations with the enemy, being in a weak position.
- The European Union will focus on financial support for Ukraine and discuss the Victory Plan at the EU summit.
Ukraine should be in a strong position in case of negotiations with Russia
Mark Rutte once again reminded that the members of the Alliance are doing everything possible to prevent Russian dictator Vladimir Putin from achieving his goals in the war against Ukraine.
According to the Secretary General, the States and other countries provide significant assistance to Ukraine, and all that needs to be done now is to make sure that Ukraine can continue to resist aggression.
What is important to understand is that former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg previously drew attention to the fact that only Ukraine should decide whether to agree to negotiations with Russia or not.
According to him, the key task of Kyiv's allies is to continue helping to make Ukraine as strong as possible.
Ukraine will be at the center of negotiations at the EU summit
The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, officially confirmed that the EU Summit will focus on discussing the situation in Ukraine.
In addition, it is indicated that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi will speak during the event with his proposed "Victory Plan for Ukraine".
According to him, this time the members of the bloc will focus on financial support for Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-