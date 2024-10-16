According to the Slovak leader Robert Fico, who is known for his pro-Russian position, the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine may end in the near future.

Fizo made a new loud prediction

The probability of the end of the war in Ukraine in a short period of time is very high, as the topic of inviting Ukraine to NATO suddenly comes up, — said the prime minister of Slovakia. Share

According to him, it will be known during the meeting of the European Council when this can happen.

Robert Fitso also began to claim that this invitation would not be "free" for Ukraine.

Interestingly, Putin's henchman wished Ukraine a just peace, but asked whether it was possible to achieve it under the current conditions.

As the Slovak leader noted, his team supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine and that he will support any peace plan proposed to end the war.

In addition, he stated that peace talks will also be on the agenda of his upcoming visit to China.

Fico is once again promoting Putin's narratives

The Slovak leader continues to assert that the Russian army, they say, will never leave Crimea and other territories, such as Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Against this backdrop, he added that this war cannot be ended on the battlefield.

In addition, Fico reminded that his country continues to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine. According to him, the most necessary support is the supply of electricity.

The politician also added that he expects cooperation from Ukraine in the issue of oil and gas imports to Slovakia.