Ukraine's victory plan. The Council unanimously supported the document presented by Zelensky

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine fully and unanimously supports the Victory Plan presented by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on October 16 and is already "involved" in its implementation.

After the presentation of the Victory plan, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, met with the leadership of the parliament, as well as with the heads of all factions, and in closed session we spent about two hours of communication and discussions on the implementation of this plan, on the situation in Ukraine, on how we should move together. Share

This was announced by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

According to the results of the meeting, Ruslan Stefanchuk announced three main messages.

First, the Ukrainian parliament received the presented Victory plan. Second, the Ukrainian parliament fully and unanimously supports the Victory plan proposed by the President of Ukraine. And thirdly, the Ukrainian parliament is fully included in the implementation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi's Victory plan. Ruslan Stefanchuk Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

According to the head of the Verkhovna Rada, these messages already today indicate that the Ukrainian parliament is united in its intention to accept and implement "these five fundamental provisions that are included in this Plan."

Especially with regard to the invitation of Ukraine to NATO, issues of deterrence, economic recovery of Ukraine and other aspects that are there. Today we talked in detail, down to the last detail, about all those problems, prospects, and possible risks. And the most important thing is that the Ukrainian parliament is now preparing its role, its joint integration in the implementation of this plan. Share

According to him, it is in particular about powerful contacts with parliamentarians of foreign countries.

First of all, to the US Congress, the European Parliament, the parliaments of the European Union countries, the parliaments of the "Big Seven" countries, our other partners, where we at the parliamentary level must clearly explain all the visions, all the messages, all the directives that are "sewn" in the Victory plan.

He also emphasized that the parliament is fully involved in the legislative activity, which will be a priority for the implementation of the Victory plan.

We will continue to use all our parliamentary functions to unite Ukrainian society and to bring closer the implementation of all the provisions that were outlined today in the Plan presented by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Details of the implementation of the Victory Plan of Ukraine

According to Stefanchuk, a number of legislative initiatives will be carried out from each of the points of the Victory plan.

We agreed that inter-factional groups will be created, which will develop drafts of relevant laws. Moreover, we will do it collectively, together with representatives from the Office of the President, from the government. All subjects of the legislative initiative. We will decide on the list, content and priority of passage. Share

Stefanchuk also noted that the invitation of Ukraine to NATO is a political issue and it will require the adoption of relevant laws aimed at bringing the country closer to the Alliance's standards.

The second issue, which concerns deterrence and other things, will probably be legislative and political activity. There should be appeals to the governments and parliaments of foreign countries to finance this resistance. The same is true from the economic direction. Well, for each of us, we will work out a single joint plan for legislative work that the parliament must carry out in order to implement the Victory plan.

As Stefanchuk says, the four points that Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about must be fulfilled in the near future.

This is real time, we have to define it literally in months. We will discuss all other things already or at the end of the war, after our victory. But I want to emphasize once again that the Victory plan is a component of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi's Peace Formula. The peace formula is broader and will cover other issues that are not included in the Victory plan. Share

He reminded that the Peace Formula is a more complex mechanism that includes, in particular, issues of reparations and more powerful sanctions pressure, although the components of sanctions pressure are also included in the Victory plan.

Stefanchuk also noted that the Victory plan is what Ukraine needs in the near future.

And the argument here is very simple — this is what I constantly tell our colleagues and foreign partners — you must understand: the longer this war lasts, the more skilled Russia becomes as our enemy. We remember very well the condition of the Russian army at the beginning of the invasion, and we understand that now they are also improving. And therefore, the question is not only about victory, the question is about a quick victory, so as not to give the Russian Federation the opportunity to create a global threat to the whole world. By acquiring the skills and abilities that she acquires on the battlefield anyway.

On October 16, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi presented in the parliament the Victory Plan of Ukraine, which includes 5 main points and 3 secret annexes.

According to the president, the implementation of the Victory Plan depends primarily on Ukraine's allies, not on Russia.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again reminded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not looking for an honest peace, as he has simply gone mad and will continue to kill innocent Ukrainians.

That is why the Ukrainian leader insists that Russia should be forced to make peace.