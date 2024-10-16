Ukraine's victory plan. What did Zelensky actually offer the West

According to the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, as part of the "Victory Plan for Ukraine", he proposed to the allies to deploy a strategic non-nuclear deterrent package on Ukrainian territory, which will be sufficient to protect against Russia in the future.

Ukraine wants to receive security guarantees

As the Ukrainian leader noted, deterrence is the third point of the "Victory Plan".

Volodymyr Zelenskyi also officially confirmed for the first time that there is a secret appendix to this point.

Ukraine's closest allies, namely the United States, Great Britain, France, Italy and Germany, have already familiarized themselves with them.

On the conviction of the head of state, the Russian leadership acts aggressively only when it is convinced that it will not receive an adequate destructive response.

When Russia knows there will be a response, and understands what that response will be, they choose negotiations and stable coexistence even with strategic adversaries. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Details of Zelenskyi's proposal

The head of state clarified that he and his team propose to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on his land.

Volodymyr Zelensky insists that it should be sufficient to protect Ukraine from any military threat from Russia, and will also reduce the variability of Russia's actions to the following prospects:

or join an honest diplomatic process for a just end to the war,

or guaranteed to lose the ability to continue an aggressive war as a result of the application of the deterrence package provided by Ukraine in accordance with the specified military objectives.

That is, the package of deterrence is the fact that Russia either goes to diplomacy, or goes... to the loss of its war machine. Peace is thanks to strength, — explained the Ukrainian leader. Share

According to Zelenskyi, this proposal can be secured, in particular, by financing within the framework of already concluded security agreements with partners and defined amounts of financial support.