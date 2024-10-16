Scholz will address the allies with a new proposal regarding Ukraine

German leader Olaf Scholz will call on partners in the European Union to increase financial aid to Ukraine for military needs.
Points of attention
- The issue of aid to Ukraine will be discussed during the European Union summit on October 17.
- Ukraine can receive an EU loan of 35 billion euros for the purchase of weapons.
- Olaf Scholz admitted his serious mistake against the backdrop of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
Scholz will seek to increase aid to Ukraine
This was learned by Reuters news agency journalists from their anonymous sources in the German federal government.
According to one of the insiders, Olaf Scholz, "will certainly appeal again to consider the question of what further support should be."
Journalists also draw attention to the fact that this issue will be discussed in detail during the European Union summit, which will take place on October 17.
Scholz said that he made a serious mistake regarding Ukraine
According to Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, he did not explain well to the citizens of his country how important aid is currently for Ukraine.
De facto, this has led to the fact that the German people do not understand what is really happening.
In addition, the German leader added that the question of whether the current level of support for Ukraine is justified is increasingly being raised in some regions
