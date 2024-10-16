Scholz will address the allies with a new proposal regarding Ukraine

German leader Olaf Scholz will call on partners in the European Union to increase financial aid to Ukraine for military needs.

Scholz will seek to increase aid to Ukraine

This was learned by Reuters news agency journalists from their anonymous sources in the German federal government.

According to one of the insiders, Olaf Scholz, "will certainly appeal again to consider the question of what further support should be."

Journalists also draw attention to the fact that this issue will be discussed in detail during the European Union summit, which will take place on October 17.

Ukraine can count on an EU loan in the amount of 35 billion euros, which it will be able to use, in particular, for the purchase of weapons. The European Parliament must finally approve it on October 22. This amount, however, can be reduced if the USA declares its financial support as well, the article says. Share

Scholz said that he made a serious mistake regarding Ukraine

According to Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, he did not explain well to the citizens of his country how important aid is currently for Ukraine.

De facto, this has led to the fact that the German people do not understand what is really happening.

I was asked why I did not supply Ukraine with more weapons and sooner. But the question of whether this is correct was almost never asked. And I forgot to explain why it is important to support Ukraine by maintaining balance, that is, not to do all that some loudly demand. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

In addition, the German leader added that the question of whether the current level of support for Ukraine is justified is increasingly being raised in some regions