Scholz admitted his own serious mistake against the backdrop of Russia's war against Ukraine
Politics
Scholz does not hide his failure regarding Ukraine
German leader Olaf Scholz frankly admitted that he did not explain well to the citizens of his country how important aid is currently for Ukraine

  • Olaf Scholz said that he had not thought through his policy regarding aid to Ukraine.
  • Germany and France are forced to cut financial and military aid to Ukraine due to budget deficits.
  • Using the example of France's support for Ukraine, it becomes clear how frozen Russian assets are used to provide military aid.

During a conversation with the journalists of the Schweriner Volkszeitung, the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany stated that Germans are increasingly interested in issues related to the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

I was asked why I did not supply Ukraine with more weapons and sooner. But the question of whether this is correct was almost never asked. And I forgot to explain why it is important to support Ukraine by maintaining balance, that is, not to do all that some loudly demand.

Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz

Chancellor of Germany

He also officially confirmed that the question of whether the current level of support to Ukraine is justified is increasingly being raised in certain regions.

According to Olaf Scholz, this is due to the fact that in Germany the topic of the expediency of aid to Ukraine has not been discussed at the public level for a long time.

The chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany publicly admitted that this topic was lacking both in print media and on television and radio.

He also suggested that if the discussion had been conducted more actively, it would have helped to convince more Germans of the importance of supporting Ukraine.

Germany and France reduce support for Ukraine

As analysts note, not only Paris, but also Berlin had to reduce the cost of financial and military aid to Ukraine, which has been restraining Russian aggression for more than 10 years.

Both countries were forced to make these decisions while trying to reduce their budget deficit, which could reach 6% of their GDP in 2024.

It is worth noting that in France, about 300 million euros of military aid for Ukraine is paid from the income from frozen Russian assets.

These funds will be used for the purchase of 155 mm artillery shells, Caesar self-propelled guns and fuel. 400-600 million will be generated by lower inflation rates and will go towards the modernization of SCALP and Aster missiles for Ukraine, Western journalists reported recently.

