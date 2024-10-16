France announced the supply of modern kamikaze drones to Ukraine
France announced the supply of modern kamikaze drones to Ukraine

France is trying to increase military aid to Ukraine
Source:  BFM TV

The French leader Emmanuel Macron's team has decided that it will soon start supplying Ukraine with its first development of kamikaze drones.

Points of attention

  • French-made strike drones will be sent to Ukraine in the coming weeks.
  • France will not reach the planned 3 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine due to a budget deficit.
  • France's decision to supply kamikaze drones is a step in the direction of supporting Ukraine.

France is trying to increase military aid to Ukraine

The head of the Ministry of Defense, Sébastien Lecornu, made a statement on this matter.

According to him, the tests of the first French attack drone were really successful.

In addition, the minister officially confirmed that the first French units, as well as Ukraine, will receive them in the "next weeks".

Sébastien Lecornu also emphasized that it is extremely important for Emmanuel Macron's team to "restore sovereignty" in this promising field at least in two years, that is, to ensure its own production of attack UAVs.

As mentioned earlier, back in the spring, official Paris ordered 2,000 such French-made drones, of which a hundred were planned for Ukraine.

The development was ordered from a consortium that unites the drone manufacturer Delair and the multidisciplinary arms company Nexter. Initially, these deliveries were planned for the summer.

France cannot implement its original plan for Ukraine

During the current year, Macron's team will fall short of its initial plan regarding the amount of military aid to Ukraine.

De facto, this means that the official Paris cannot reach the mark of 3 billion euros. The main reason is the budget deficit.

At the beginning of 2024, we made a political decision that aid could reach 3 billion euros. In practice, we will exceed 2 billion, but will not reach 3 billion euros, — the head of the Ministry of Defense Sebastien Lecornu made a statement in this regard.

What is important to understand is that France has often been accused of not helping Ukraine enough against the backdrop of its war against the Russian Federation.

