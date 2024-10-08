France will transfer Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine next year
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

France will transfer Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine next year

France will transfer Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine next year
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In France, they say that they will transfer Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine. The modernized aircraft will be ready for delivery in the first half of 2025.

Points of attention

  • Mirage 2000 fighters will be delivered to Ukraine in the first half of 2025, which will be modernized and prepared for dispatch.
  • The upgraded aircraft will receive new equipment that will increase their air-to-ground combat capabilities and make the electronic warfare system more effective.
  • Holland has already transferred F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, announcing plans to deploy drones for reconnaissance, defense and attack using modern technology.
  • Mirage 2000 is a fourth-generation multipurpose fighter that successfully performs tasks from intercepting air targets to striking ground targets.

Ukraine will receive Mirage 2000 fighters from France

As French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said, the Mirage 2000 fighters will be equipped with new equipment before the transfer.

The modernization operation is being carried out at the Kazo base in Gironde.

The goal is to equip them with air-to-ground combat capabilities. And strengthen their electronic warfare system. But the most important aspect is the training of pilots and mechanics, which is ongoing in Nancy, — noted the minister.

The delivery of fighters to Ukraine is planned for the first quarter of 2025.

The Mirage 2000 is a fourth-generation French multipurpose fighter that has served and continues to serve many countries around the world for decades. Mirage 2000 can perform a wide range of tasks: from interception of aerial targets to precision strikes on ground objects.

The Netherlands transferred F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

On October 6, the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Breckelmans, officially announced that the first F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands had arrived in Ukraine.

Ruben Brekelmans announced this on the X social network following his visit to Ukraine.

For the first time, I can officially announce that the first Dutch F-16 fighters have been delivered to Ukraine. It was absolutely necessary. In Kharkiv, I saw damage from Russian airstrikes and heard frequent air raid signals, — wrote the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands.

In addition, according to him, during his visit to Kharkiv and Kyiv, he announced the Action Plan on drones.

Thanks to €400 million, we will provide modern drones for reconnaissance, defense and attack. Almost half of them will be developed in the Netherlands, Ruben Brekelmans emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
F-16 aircraft crash in Ukraine. The US rejects the version with the downing of the fighter with the Patriot
F-16 aircraft crash in Ukraine. The US rejects the version with the downing of the fighter with the Patriot
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Denmark will deliver another batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of the year
Denmark will deliver another batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of the year
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Swedish fighters will patrol NATO airspace. What is known
Griphen

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?