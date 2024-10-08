France will transfer Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine next year

In France, they say that they will transfer Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine. The modernized aircraft will be ready for delivery in the first half of 2025.

Ukraine will receive Mirage 2000 fighters from France

As French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said, the Mirage 2000 fighters will be equipped with new equipment before the transfer.

The modernization operation is being carried out at the Kazo base in Gironde.

➡️ Mirage 2000 à destination de l’Ukraine : livraison toujours prévue au 1er trimestre 2025.



À Cazaux, en Gironde, ils seront dotés de nouveaux équipements : combat air-sol et défense anti-guerre électronique.



La formation des pilotes, et mécaniciens, ukrainiens se poursuit. — Sébastien Lecornu (@SebLecornu) October 8, 2024

The goal is to equip them with air-to-ground combat capabilities. And strengthen their electronic warfare system. But the most important aspect is the training of pilots and mechanics, which is ongoing in Nancy, — noted the minister. Share

The delivery of fighters to Ukraine is planned for the first quarter of 2025.

The Mirage 2000 is a fourth-generation French multipurpose fighter that has served and continues to serve many countries around the world for decades. Mirage 2000 can perform a wide range of tasks: from interception of aerial targets to precision strikes on ground objects.

The Netherlands transferred F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

On October 6, the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Breckelmans, officially announced that the first F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands had arrived in Ukraine.

Ruben Brekelmans announced this on the X social network following his visit to Ukraine.

For the first time, I can officially announce that the first Dutch F-16 fighters have been delivered to Ukraine. It was absolutely necessary. In Kharkiv, I saw damage from Russian airstrikes and heard frequent air raid signals, — wrote the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands. Share

In addition, according to him, during his visit to Kharkiv and Kyiv, he announced the Action Plan on drones.