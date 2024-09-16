Denmark will deliver another batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of the year

By the end of 2024, Ukraine will receive another batch of F-16 fighters from Denmark. Currently, the exact date and number of aircraft in the new deliveries remain classified.

What is known about receiving another batch of F-16 from Denmark

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen reported that the first F-16 fighter was handed over to Ukraine back in August.

In total, Denmark plans to deliver 19 such aircraft, and the next fighter will be delivered in the second half of 2024.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon is one of the most successful multi-role fighters of the fourth generation. Developed in the USA, this aircraft is widely used by many countries, including Italy.

Thanks to its high maneuverability, the F-16 is capable of effective air combat and is equipped with a variety of weapons, including air-to-air, air-to-ground missiles, bombs and unguided missiles.

Its versatility allows the F-16 to be used not only for air dominance, but also for strikes on ground targets, reconnaissance and other combat missions. Due to its reliability and efficiency, the F-16 is one of the most popular fighter jets in the world. Share

F-16 significantly strengthened the defenses of the Ukrainian sky

Aviation sector development expert Bohdan Dolintse draws attention to the fact that the supply of Western F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine led to the fact that the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense increased to 90-95%.

According to the specialist, these Western fighters are designed to destroy subsonic aerial targets. This means they cannot destroy ballistics.

Despite this, aviation takes an active part in the destruction of Russian attack kamikaze drones of the Shahed type and cruise missiles that fly at a speed of 350-500 km per hour.

We can compare the effectiveness of destroying these types of targets compared to, for example, two months ago. We can see from the attacks, for example, on August 26 (when there was a powerful massive, well-thought-out combined attack by the enemy), the percentage of destruction of Shahed-type attack drones was 90%, and for the destruction of cruise missiles, mainly Kh101, it was almost 95%. This is a very high indicator. Share

As Bohdan Dolintse points out, the de facto effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense has increased by approximately 10-15% thanks to Western fighters.