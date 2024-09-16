Denmark will deliver another batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of the year

By the end of 2024, Ukraine will receive another batch of F-16 fighters from Denmark. Currently, the exact date and number of aircraft in the new deliveries remain classified.
Points of attention
- Ukraine expects to receive another batch of F-16 fighters from Denmark by the end of 2024.
- The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a highly effective fighter with a wide range of capabilities for air combat and strike operations.
- The supply of Western F-16 fighters increased the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense to 90-95%.
- The Ukrainian Air Force actively uses the F-16 to destroy Russian kamikaze attack drones and cruise missiles.
- Increasing the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense with the help of the F-16 has resulted in saved lives and the preservation of the civilian population.
What is known about receiving another batch of F-16 from Denmark
Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen reported that the first F-16 fighter was handed over to Ukraine back in August.
In total, Denmark plans to deliver 19 such aircraft, and the next fighter will be delivered in the second half of 2024.
The F-16 Fighting Falcon is one of the most successful multi-role fighters of the fourth generation. Developed in the USA, this aircraft is widely used by many countries, including Italy.
Thanks to its high maneuverability, the F-16 is capable of effective air combat and is equipped with a variety of weapons, including air-to-air, air-to-ground missiles, bombs and unguided missiles.
F-16 significantly strengthened the defenses of the Ukrainian sky
Aviation sector development expert Bohdan Dolintse draws attention to the fact that the supply of Western F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine led to the fact that the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense increased to 90-95%.
According to the specialist, these Western fighters are designed to destroy subsonic aerial targets. This means they cannot destroy ballistics.
Despite this, aviation takes an active part in the destruction of Russian attack kamikaze drones of the Shahed type and cruise missiles that fly at a speed of 350-500 km per hour.
As Bohdan Dolintse points out, the de facto effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense has increased by approximately 10-15% thanks to Western fighters.
What is important to understand is that dozens of lives of peaceful Ukrainians are saved every day.
