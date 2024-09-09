Aviatroshcha F-16 in Ukraine. Syrsky announced when the results of the investigation will be known
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi commented on the F-16 fighter jet crash in Ukraine. He noted that the results of the investigation will be known soon.

Points of attention

  • Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky noted that the results of the investigation into the F-16 plane crash will be known soon.
  • The F-16 pilots, including the hero Oleksiy Mesia, were well trained and successfully completed combat missions.
  • Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets have proven to be effective in combating enemy missiles, increasing the country's defense capabilities.
  • Oleksiy Mesia, who died during a combat mission, saved Ukrainians from deadly missiles.
  • The special commission of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is actively working on the investigation of the causes of the F-16 air tragedy.

The results of the investigation into the F-16 plane crash will be known in the near future

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, commenting on the plane crash, noted that the F-16 pilots were well-prepared and trained in the educational institutions of Kyiv's allied countries. Also, the best pilots with experience in the effective use of aircraft were chosen for this mission.

He also reminded that a special commission of the Ministry of Defense is investigating the circumstances of the F-16 crash and the results of this investigation are expected in the near future.

I think the results of the investigation will be known soon. On the one hand, we will not hide information, and on the other hand, the effectiveness of using these aircraft has been confirmed - a pair of F-16s destroyed four cruise missiles, which will certainly increase our defense capabilities, especially in the fight against enemy cruise missiles.

Aviatroshcha F-16 in Ukraine

On August 29, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the crash of an F-16 fighter jet while repelling a new attack by Russian invaders.

It is important to understand that F-16 fighters were also involved in the dogfight that took place on August 26.

During the approach to the next target, communication with one of the aircraft was lost.

Later it became known that the plane had crashed, the pilot could not escape - he died while performing a combat mission.

We are talking about the famous pilot from Lutsk Oleksiy Mesia with the call sign "Moonfish", who was one of the first to undergo F-16 training in the USA.

He heroically fought his last battle in heaven. On the twenty-sixth of August, Oleksiy destroyed three cruise missiles and one attack UAV while repelling a massive Russian combined air and missile attack. Oleksiy saved Ukrainians from deadly Russian missiles. Unfortunately, at the cost of his own life, the press service of the Air Force reported.

In order to find out the causes of the accident, a special commission of the IOU was appointed, which works in the area where the plane fell.

