The other day, the Ukrainian military arrived in Romania, where they will train on F-16 aircraft sent by the Netherlands. These exercises will take place at the air base in Calaras County.

The Ukrainians are currently studying the details of the F-16 fighters on the ground, and training flights will begin in October.

Ukraine has already received the first multi-purpose F-16 aircraft, now the military must learn to operate them as well as possible at the front.​​

These trainings take place at the air base in the county of Calaras with Borchi.​

Just the other day, the Ukrainian military arrived in Romania.

We are talking about F-16 planes provided by the Netherlands, sent from the Netherlands to the training center in Fetesh, on which Ukrainian pilots will fly.

Ukrainian pilots will not board Romanian planes. The Kremlin has repeatedly sent threats to NATO countries, saying that if the plane takes off from a NATO country and goes to fight at the front in Ukraine, it will become a target and will be shot down.

Another very important detail: on average, F 16 pilot training lasts 6 months, so the pilots who recently arrived in Romania will return to Ukraine at the beginning of 2025.​

The Netherlands does not restrict Ukraine from using the F-16 on the Russia

General of the Royal Netherlands Air Force Onno Eichelsheim said that Ukraine can use the F-16 aircraft provided by his country for strikes on Russian territory.

"Ukraine can use the resources we provide as it wishes, provided that the laws of war are observed," said Onno Eichelsheim.

As the general noted, the Netherlands did not impose any restrictions on the use and flight range of the F-16.

In total, this country promised to provide Ukraine with 24 F-16 aircraft. However, General Eichelsheim did not say how many of them have already been deployed in the country.

He also commented on Ukraine's offensive on the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, calling the operation of Ukrainian forces "brilliant on a practical level."