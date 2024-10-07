Swedish fighters will patrol NATO airspace. What is known

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Maria Malmer, called this decision historic.

Swedish fighters will patrol NATO airspace

The Swedish authorities plan to allocate eight fighter jets to patrol NATO airspace next year.

This was announced by the country's government at a press conference.

The Swedish fighter jets will complement the warships and 600 servicemen planned to be deployed alongside NATO forces in Latvia.

This is a historic decision. For the first time as a member of the Alliance, we will provide armed forces for the collective defense of NATO, and we will do so with a significant contribution. Maria Malmer Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden

Sweden joined NATO: what is known

Sweden applied to join NATO in May 2022, along with its neighbor Finland. Such a decision of the countries arose after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.

Before that, Sweden had followed a policy of neutrality for decades.

The country's accession to NATO was not easy, not least because of Turkey's demands. After long negotiations and the fulfillment of some conditions, Turkey agreed to Sweden's accession to the Alliance.