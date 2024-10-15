France fails its original plan for Ukraine

The team of the French leader Emmanuel Macron in 2024 will fall short of its original plan regarding the amount of military aid to Ukraine and will still not reach the mark of 3 billion euros. The main reason is the budget deficit.

Ukraine will not be able to count on the entire volume of aid from France

As mentioned earlier, the head of the republic publicly promised to increase military aid for Ukraine to 3 billion euros.

His decision came amid widespread criticism that official Paris was doing less than many other countries.

What is important to understand is that the amount "up to 3 billion euros" appeared, in particular, in the bilateral security agreement.

At the beginning of 2024, we made a political decision that aid could reach 3 billion euros. In practice, we will exceed 2 billion, but will not reach 3 billion euros, — said the head of the Ministry of Defense, Sébastien Lecornu. Share

Why has the support of Ukraine from Paris and Berlin decreased?

Journalists draw attention to the fact that not only France, but also Germany had to reduce the cost of financial and military aid to Ukraine, which has been restraining Russian aggression for more than 10 years.

The teams of Emmanuel Macron and German leader Olaf Scholz made these decisions in an effort to reduce the budget deficit, which could reach 6% of its GDP in 2024.

According to Lecornu, about 300 million euros of military aid for Ukraine is paid from the income from frozen Russian assets.