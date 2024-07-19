France prepares new aid package to Ukraine, including Caesar howitzers

France is preparing a new package of military aid to Ukraine. Among other things, it will include Caesar howitzers.

What is known about the new package of aid to Ukraine from France

According to the document reviewed by the publication, Ukraine will receive 128 VAB transport vehicles, 18 Caesar artillery howitzers and 24 light tanks.

Anti-tank missiles, trucks and radars will make up another part of the additional French equipment in accordance with the plan for 2024.

In addition, at the end of this year, 2,100 Ukrainian soldiers will spend two months in military camps in France to prepare for combat operations.

The detachment, unprecedented in size, will remain in place for two months. The soldiers undergoing training will be stationed in France. These are the same centers that receive French soldiers every year before each operation in a foreign theater of war.

At the same time, it is emphasized that a small part of the training will be focused on training on tanks.

This large-scale operation aims to prepare a brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by December 2024.

Aid to Ukraine from France

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, France has provided Ukraine with military aid. Paris, in particular, already supplies long-range SCALP missiles and Caesar self-propelled guns.