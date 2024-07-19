France prepares new aid package to Ukraine, including Caesar howitzers

France is preparing a new package of military aid to Ukraine. Among other things, it will include Caesar howitzers.
Points of attention
- France is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will include Caesar howitzers, tanks and other military equipment.
- More than 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers will undergo training in military camps in France to increase combat readiness.
- The purpose of providing military aid is to prepare the Ukrainian brigade by December 2024.
- Ukraine already received military aid from France, including missiles and Mirage 2000 fighter jets.
What is known about the new package of aid to Ukraine from France
According to the document reviewed by the publication, Ukraine will receive 128 VAB transport vehicles, 18 Caesar artillery howitzers and 24 light tanks.
In addition, at the end of this year, 2,100 Ukrainian soldiers will spend two months in military camps in France to prepare for combat operations.
At the same time, it is emphasized that a small part of the training will be focused on training on tanks.
This large-scale operation aims to prepare a brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by December 2024.
Aid to Ukraine from France
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, France has provided Ukraine with military aid. Paris, in particular, already supplies long-range SCALP missiles and Caesar self-propelled guns.
Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the supply of Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine. The Air Force of Ukraine responded to this statement by calling the Mirage 2000 an aircraft capable of effectively performing combat missions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-