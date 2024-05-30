France to officially announce military instructors deployment to Ukraine shortly
Instructors
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

Training of Ukrainian fighters by instructors from France will focus on demining, maintenance of equipment in working order and technical experience for military aircraft.

France may soon send military instructors to Ukraine, despite concerns from allies and criticism from the Russian Federation.

As Reuters writes, citing sources, Paris may announce its decision next week during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to France.

Anonymous diplomats say Paris hopes to form and lead a coalition of countries to provide such assistance to Kyiv, even though some fear direct conflict with Russia.

The two diplomats said that limited personnel would initially be sent to assess the mission's feasibility, with several hundred trainers arriving later.

As indicated, the training will focus on demining, equipment maintenance and technical experience for military aircraft. France will also finance, arm and train the Ukrainian motorized brigade.

Arrangements are very advanced, and we can expect something next week, — emphasised one of the interlocutors.

The AFU Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umierov, he held online negotiations with the French MOD, Sebastien Lecornu.

I welcome France's initiative to send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian military personnel.

According to Syrskyi, he has already signed the documents allowing the first French instructors to visit Ukrainian training centres and familiarize themselves with the infrastructure and personnel.

The AFU Commander-in-Chief expressed hope that France's determination will encourage other partners to join such an initiative.

He added that he thanked the French minister for military and economic aid to Ukraine, which was needed to defend against the Russians.

