France is preparing new military aid for Ukraine. These are missiles for the SAMP/T air defence system.
Ukraine will receive missiles for the SAMP/T air defence system from France
French Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu said France is sending a new batch of Aster 30 surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine for previously delivered SAMP/T complexes.
Lecornyu reported this at the parliamentary hearing. He said he had just signed off on the second batch of Aster missiles.
This will allow the SAMP/T system, which France transferred with Italy, to continue working and destroying Russian missiles.
Ukraine can get even more Scalp missiles from France
As the media company Radio France Internationale found out, the new program of the French authorities received a symbolic name - "Chrysalis".
It aims to provide the Armed Forces with long-range Scalp missiles, which were either assembled from outdated components or whose shelf life has already expired.
This approach will enable official Paris to avoid depleting its missile reserves.
In addition, it is emphasised that Scalp missiles stored in containers ("cocoons") will be used as part of the "Butterfly Pupa" program.
SCALP EG is an air-to-ground cruise missile. It can eliminate important stationary targets well-protected by air defence systems. SCALPs have also demonstrated their effectiveness during difficult weather conditions and at any time of the day.
