France to transfer missiles for SAMP/T system to Ukraine

France is preparing new military aid for Ukraine. These are missiles for the SAMP/T air defence system.

Ukraine will receive missiles for the SAMP/T air defence system from France

French Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu said France is sending a new batch of Aster 30 surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine for previously delivered SAMP/T complexes.

Lecornyu reported this at the parliamentary hearing. He said he had just signed off on the second batch of Aster missiles.

This will allow the SAMP/T system, which France transferred with Italy, to continue working and destroying Russian missiles.

Ukraine can get even more Scalp missiles from France

As the media company Radio France Internationale found out, the new program of the French authorities received a symbolic name - "Chrysalis".

It aims to provide the Armed Forces with long-range Scalp missiles, which were either assembled from outdated components or whose shelf life has already expired.

This approach will enable official Paris to avoid depleting its missile reserves.

In addition, it is emphasised that Scalp missiles stored in containers ("cocoons") will be used as part of the "Butterfly Pupa" program.

The rockets that are stored in this way will be delivered to French enterprises, and there they plan to make them suitable for use in three months. Share