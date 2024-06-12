Argentina, France discussing Super Etendard jet delivery to Ukraine

Argentina is negotiating with France on the transfer of Super Etendard attack aircraft to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Negotiations between Argentina and France on the transfer of Super Etendard fighters to Ukraine are underway, but these aircraft are currently inoperable due to the embargo imposed by Great Britain.
- France will repair 5 Super Etendard fighters, which will then be transferred to Ukraine, confirming the country's key role in overcoming geopolitical obstacles.
- The Super Etendard is a supersonic deck attack aircraft used during the Falklands War.
- Super Etendard aircraft, developed based on the Standard IVM aircraft, first flew in 1974. A total of 85 aircraft were built, and they were delivered not only to France but also to Argentina and Iraq.
- France's and Argentina's participation in and Ukraine's possible contribution to the negotiations on the transfer of Super Etendard attack aircraft are important stages in the cooperation between the countries in the defence field.
What is known about Ukraine's probable acquisition of Super Etendard fighters from France and Argentina
It is noted that these attack aircraft in service with the Argentine army are currently disabled due to the embargo imposed by Great Britain.
According to the publication's journalists, negotiations are underway regarding the transfer to Ukraine of 5 such attack aircraft. These aircraft were decommissioned due to the embargo imposed by Great Britain following the Falklands War.
Five fighters are stored at Espora Air Force Base in Puerto Belgrano, as ammunition is needed to eject the pilot's seat in the event of an emergency.
Argentina does not have access to these cartridges due to the embargo imposed by Britain, and since the planes arrived in Argentina, "they have never been used.
France is expected to repair these planes and then hand them to Ukraine.
What is known about Super Etendard aircraft
The Super Etendard fighter is a French supersonic deck combat aircraft. Developed on the basis of the IVM "Etandar" aircraft. It made its first flight on October 28, 1974. 85 aircraft were built.
Delivered for export to Argentina, several machines were operated by the Iraqi Air Force for a short time. The aircraft gained great popularity during the Falklands War.
In the French Navy, aircraft of this type are being retired. By 2015, they are planned to be completely replaced by Dassault Rafale multi-role fighters.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-