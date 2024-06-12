Argentina, France discussing Super Etendard jet delivery to Ukraine

Argentina is negotiating with France on the transfer of Super Etendard attack aircraft to Ukraine.

What is known about Ukraine's probable acquisition of Super Etendard fighters from France and Argentina

It is noted that these attack aircraft in service with the Argentine army are currently disabled due to the embargo imposed by Great Britain.

According to the publication's journalists, negotiations are underway regarding the transfer to Ukraine of 5 such attack aircraft. These aircraft were decommissioned due to the embargo imposed by Great Britain following the Falklands War.

France's involvement is key to overcoming this geopolitical obstacle, and Chancellor Diana Mondino and Defence Minister Louis Petrie have worked for weeks to advance the secret move, which also involves the United States and NATO, the publication said. Share

Five fighters are stored at Espora Air Force Base in Puerto Belgrano, as ammunition is needed to eject the pilot's seat in the event of an emergency.

Argentina does not have access to these cartridges due to the embargo imposed by Britain, and since the planes arrived in Argentina, "they have never been used.

France is expected to repair these planes and then hand them to Ukraine.

What is known about Super Etendard aircraft

The Super Etendard fighter is a French supersonic deck combat aircraft. Developed on the basis of the IVM "Etandar" aircraft. It made its first flight on October 28, 1974. 85 aircraft were built.

Delivered for export to Argentina, several machines were operated by the Iraqi Air Force for a short time. The aircraft gained great popularity during the Falklands War.

In the French Navy, aircraft of this type are being retired. By 2015, they are planned to be completely replaced by Dassault Rafale multi-role fighters.