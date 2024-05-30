Sweden hands over ASC-890 airborne early warning and control aircraft to Ukraine

What is known about unique ASC 890 reconnaissance aircraft from Sweden

This is a kind of flying radar that helps to illuminate and detect targets. The Russians have such a long-range radar detection aircraft, we have already destroyed two of them, namely the A-50. Now such an aircraft will appear in the Air Force, after Sweden hands it over to Ukraine, explained Ilya Yevlash, the Air Force spokesman. Share

He also added that the ASC 890 aircraft can help the Air Force of Ukraine shoot down a more significant number of enemy targets in the sky.

This will allow us to detect targets like "Shaheds" when they try to hide in the folds of the terrain, in the mouths of rivers. He will see them from above and illuminate them. In addition, we will detect missiles and enemy aircraft on early approaches. This aircraft, in particular, can fix the enemy's radar stations and detect its coordinates, which, of course, will help our systems and aircraft. In particular, the F-16 will become a powerful addition to it. Ilya Yevlash Spokesman of the Air Force of Ukraine

When asked how many such aircraft Ukraine will receive, the spokesman replied: "We cannot know for sure, but from open sources in Sweden, it is said about one aircraft. Perhaps now there will be one, and the partners will give us more in the future. Of course, we need them very much".

What is known about the transfer of ASC 890 to Ukraine

The day before, Sweden announced the transfer of a new military aid package to Ukraine for 1.16 billion euros. The list, in particular, includes the ASC 890 long-range radar detection aircraft.

According to Forbes, the new Ukrainian plane will be a priority target for the Russian Federation from day one. In addition, such aircraft are highly vulnerable to enemy strikes, which Ukraine previously confirmed by shooting down two A-50s of the Russian Federation.