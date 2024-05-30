Sweden hands over ASC-890 airborne early warning and control aircraft to Ukraine

The ASC 890 long-range radar detection aircraft that Ukraine will soon receive from Sweden is unique.
What is known about unique ASC 890 reconnaissance aircraft from Sweden
He also added that the ASC 890 aircraft can help the Air Force of Ukraine shoot down a more significant number of enemy targets in the sky.
When asked how many such aircraft Ukraine will receive, the spokesman replied: "We cannot know for sure, but from open sources in Sweden, it is said about one aircraft. Perhaps now there will be one, and the partners will give us more in the future. Of course, we need them very much".
What is known about the transfer of ASC 890 to Ukraine
The day before, Sweden announced the transfer of a new military aid package to Ukraine for 1.16 billion euros. The list, in particular, includes the ASC 890 long-range radar detection aircraft.
According to Forbes, the new Ukrainian plane will be a priority target for the Russian Federation from day one. In addition, such aircraft are highly vulnerable to enemy strikes, which Ukraine previously confirmed by shooting down two A-50s of the Russian Federation.
