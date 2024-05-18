Zelenskyy names number of aircraft needed to protect Ukrainian sky from Russian attacks
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskyy names number of aircraft needed to protect Ukrainian sky from Russian attacks

Plane
Читати українською
Source:  AFP

Ukraine has only a quarter of the necessary air defence equipment. It also needs more than a hundred aircraft to counter Russian aviation.

How many aircraft does Ukraine need to protect itself from Russian attacks?

According to President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we have about 25% of the air defence equipment needed for Ukraine's defence.

Russia currently has air superiority. This limits Ukraine's ability to protect cities and the front line, Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine needs modern fighter jets to be on par with Russia.

In order for Russia not to have air superiority, our fleet should have 120-130 modern aircraft to protect the sky from three hundred Russian aircraft.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

How to seize the initiative in the war for Ukraine

Analysts emphasise that Ukraine will need to deliver powerful blows deep into the territory of Russia, since the aggressor country uses the internal railway network to support the occupied Ukrainian territories.

Even with all the means of air defence, Ukraine is still far from having sufficient capability to cover a huge area.

Therefore, the Ukrainian military needs to attack Russian airbases, bombers and launchers.

In addition, Ukraine also requires its partners to strengthen air defence.

Thus, Ukraine needs not only air defence systems, but its own powerful air force in order to defeat the aviation of the aggressor country, strike Russian bases and stop Russian armored vehicles,’ says the AFP article.

The F-16 fighter jets that some of the US allies in Europe will send to Ukraine will help in this, especially if they are equipped with the appropriate ammunition.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also stated that two Patriot anti-aircraft missile complexes are needed for the defence of Kharkiv.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's use US tactics to destroy Russian air defence systems, analysts say
AFU aircraft
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine needs two Patriot systems to defend Kharkiv and its region, says Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy and Blinken
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Bloomberg: US plan to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defence system
Patriot air defence system

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?