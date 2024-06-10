Ukraine to receive up to 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets from France, Western analysts forecast

According to Western media and analysts, France could transfer to Ukraine no more than half of its own Mirage 2000 fighter jets, as promised by President Emmanuel Macron.

What is known about the probable number of Mirage 2000 fighter jets to be transferred to Ukraine

According to the publication journalists, 26 Mirage 2000 fighters are in service with the French military.

At the same time, the country's leadership wants to keep at least a squadron of these aircraft, which is approximately 20 units.

Referring to this, the journalists note that France will be able to transfer about 6 Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine. This figure may also be higher, but it is unlikely to exceed 12 units.

The authors of the material also add that the number of fighter jets planned by France will be insufficient for a significant strengthening of the Air Force of Ukraine.

The Mirage 2000-5 aircraft, which entered service with the French Air Force in April 1998, is used mainly for air control and air defence missions in the country.

These aircraft have been deployed several times in the Baltic States for NATO missions.

It is also noted that "Mirage" in version 2000-5, or in the more improved 2000-9, includes Qatar, Greece, and the United Arab Emirates in addition to France.

As La Tribune writes, Ukraine may be able to acquire 25 Greek Mirage 2000−5, but India has already expressed an interest in purchasing these fighters.

What is known about the transfer of Mirage 2000 fighters by France to Ukraine

According to the Air Force Command spokesman, Major Ilya Yevlash, the French Mirage 2000-5 fighters that Ukraine expects are quite powerful, but most of all, Ukraine needs American F-16 fighters.

Currently, we do not comment on the statements of foreign politicians. Of course, we don't have such planes. We work only with those carriers, types of weapons that are currently in Ukraine, and of course, it is still too early to talk about any estimates of how exactly they will be used, Yevlash noted.

He said the Ukrainian military is considering receiving various aircraft types from partners.

However, the key is the American F-16.

Of course, we need a large number of aircraft so that they can perform various tasks both in the sky and on the ground. But, of course, we are waiting for this particular plane. "Mirages" are powerful French planes, but F-16s are currently the most promising and most expected in Ukraine, — emphasised Air Force spokesman.

He noted that aviation is a high-precision, high-tech weapon requiring serious training.