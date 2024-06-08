French MOD chief says Mirage 2000 jets handed over to Ukraine will be "fully operational"

French Defenсe Minister Sébastien Lecornu said that the fighter jets transferred to Ukraine will be "fully ready for operation".

France provides Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine: what is known

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on June 6 that France will transfer Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Le Monde reports that Sebastien Lecornu, the country's defence minister, revealed some details of the future agreement.

Thus, Lecornu assured that the fighter jets transferred to Ukraine will be "fully ready for operation" and that their transfer will not harm the "defense standard" of the French army, which uses these fighter jets, in particular, for NATO missions.

At the same time, Paris refused to name the exact number of fighters to be transferred to Kyiv.

We are not naming any figures now, obviously, for reasons of secrecy, confidentiality, in any case, in relation to Russia.

In addition, it was reported that training Ukrainian pilots to fly these fighters will require months of training, which, according to Macron, will take place in France. At the same time, Lecornu assured us that everything possible would be done to start training as soon as possible.

The most urgent thing for me this summer — and I will discuss this with the Minister of Defence of Ukraine — is the opportunity to start training pilots and mechanics very quickly.

It is also noted that training in France has already begun on two-seater Alpha Jets.

Mirage 2000 for Ukraine

On June 6, Macron announced that France would transfer Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine and train Ukrainian pilots to operate them. These aircraft are optimiіed for air combat.

If Mirage-2000s were available to Ukraine today, the Defenсe Forces could fly sorties against the Russian Air Force's Sukhoi fighter-bombers, which routinely bombard Ukrainian forces and civilians with thousands of guided aerial bombs.

At the same time, some French politicians do not support French President Emmanuel Macron's policy regarding the war in Ukraine and criticize the sending of Mirage aircraft to the Defence Forces, believing that the president of the republic is playing a "dangerous game".