French MOD chief says Mirage 2000 jets handed over to Ukraine will be "fully operational"

French Defenсe Minister Sébastien Lecornu said that the fighter jets transferred to Ukraine will be "fully ready for operation".
France provides Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine: what is known
French President Emmanuel Macron announced on June 6 that France will transfer Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Ukraine.
Le Monde reports that Sebastien Lecornu, the country's defence minister, revealed some details of the future agreement.
At the same time, Paris refused to name the exact number of fighters to be transferred to Kyiv.
We are not naming any figures now, obviously, for reasons of secrecy, confidentiality, in any case, in relation to Russia.
In addition, it was reported that training Ukrainian pilots to fly these fighters will require months of training, which, according to Macron, will take place in France. At the same time, Lecornu assured us that everything possible would be done to start training as soon as possible.
It is also noted that training in France has already begun on two-seater Alpha Jets.
Mirage 2000 for Ukraine
On June 6, Macron announced that France would transfer Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine and train Ukrainian pilots to operate them. These aircraft are optimiіed for air combat.
At the same time, some French politicians do not support French President Emmanuel Macron's policy regarding the war in Ukraine and criticize the sending of Mirage aircraft to the Defence Forces, believing that the president of the republic is playing a "dangerous game".
