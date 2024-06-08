French MOD chief says Mirage 2000 jets handed over to Ukraine will be "fully operational"
Category
World
Publication date

French MOD chief says Mirage 2000 jets handed over to Ukraine will be "fully operational"

Fighter jet
Читати українською
Source:  Le Monde

French Defenсe Minister Sébastien Lecornu said that the fighter jets transferred to Ukraine will be "fully ready for operation".

Points of attention

  • France transfers Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine to increase the country's defence capabilities.
  • Training Ukrainian pilots to operate the Mirage 2000 will require many months of training in France.
  • Mirage 2000 can repel attacks from Russian aircraft, strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities.
  • Despite Macron's support, some French politicians consider the transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine risky.
  • The transfer of Mirage fighters can play an important role in controlling the airspace of Ukraine in times of conflict.

France provides Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine: what is known

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on June 6 that France will transfer Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Le Monde reports that Sebastien Lecornu, the country's defence minister, revealed some details of the future agreement.

Thus, Lecornu assured that the fighter jets transferred to Ukraine will be "fully ready for operation" and that their transfer will not harm the "defense standard" of the French army, which uses these fighter jets, in particular, for NATO missions.

At the same time, Paris refused to name the exact number of fighters to be transferred to Kyiv.

We are not naming any figures now, obviously, for reasons of secrecy, confidentiality, in any case, in relation to Russia.

In addition, it was reported that training Ukrainian pilots to fly these fighters will require months of training, which, according to Macron, will take place in France. At the same time, Lecornu assured us that everything possible would be done to start training as soon as possible.

The most urgent thing for me this summer — and I will discuss this with the Minister of Defence of Ukraine — is the opportunity to start training pilots and mechanics very quickly.

It is also noted that training in France has already begun on two-seater Alpha Jets.

Mirage 2000 for Ukraine

On June 6, Macron announced that France would transfer Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine and train Ukrainian pilots to operate them. These aircraft are optimiіed for air combat.

If Mirage-2000s were available to Ukraine today, the Defenсe Forces could fly sorties against the Russian Air Force's Sukhoi fighter-bombers, which routinely bombard Ukrainian forces and civilians with thousands of guided aerial bombs.

At the same time, some French politicians do not support French President Emmanuel Macron's policy regarding the war in Ukraine and criticize the sending of Mirage aircraft to the Defence Forces, believing that the president of the republic is playing a "dangerous game".

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron changes his position on defence of Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron's team sharply reacts to Russia's comments about French instructors deployment to Ukraine
Macron
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy arrives in France to meet Macron — video
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy and Macron

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?