Zelenskyy arrives in France to meet Macron — video
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy and Macron
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in France on June 6. He will attend events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy arrived in France for the events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Allies' landings in Normandy.
  • The visit includes a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and a speech before the National Assembly.
  • During the meeting, the issue of using Russia's frozen assets to help Ukraine may be raised.

What is known about Zelenskyy's visit to France

We are very honoured to be a part of a special event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy. This event and today are a reminder of the courage and determination shown for the sake of freedom and democracy. Allies defended the freedom of Europe then, and Ukrainians defend the freedom of Europe now. Unity won then, and true unity can win now.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

What to expect from Zelenskyy's visit to France

As BFMTV previously reported, during the visit, the president will meet with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron. The Elysee Palace noted that the meeting will continue the conference in support of Ukraine, which took place in Paris on February 26.

In particular, the president will speak before the National Assembly of France and meet with the head of the National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet.

According to Reuters, the countries' leaders may also discuss using frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine.

