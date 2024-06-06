Zelenskyy arrives in France to meet Macron — video

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in France on June 6. He will attend events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy.

What is known about Zelenskyy's visit to France

We are very honoured to be a part of a special event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy. This event and today are a reminder of the courage and determination shown for the sake of freedom and democracy. Allies defended the freedom of Europe then, and Ukrainians defend the freedom of Europe now. Unity won then, and true unity can win now. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

What to expect from Zelenskyy's visit to France

As BFMTV previously reported, during the visit, the president will meet with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron. The Elysee Palace noted that the meeting will continue the conference in support of Ukraine, which took place in Paris on February 26.

In particular, the president will speak before the National Assembly of France and meet with the head of the National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet.

According to Reuters, the countries' leaders may also discuss using frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine.