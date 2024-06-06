Zelenskyy arrives in France to meet Macron — video

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in France on June 6. He will attend events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy arrived in France for the events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Allies' landings in Normandy.
- The visit includes a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and a speech before the National Assembly.
- During the meeting, the issue of using Russia's frozen assets to help Ukraine may be raised.
What is known about Zelenskyy's visit to France
What to expect from Zelenskyy's visit to France
As BFMTV previously reported, during the visit, the president will meet with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron. The Elysee Palace noted that the meeting will continue the conference in support of Ukraine, which took place in Paris on February 26.
In particular, the president will speak before the National Assembly of France and meet with the head of the National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet.
According to Reuters, the countries' leaders may also discuss using frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-