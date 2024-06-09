Delivery of French Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine. What to expect

The French Air Force has 26 Mirages, and only 6 of them can be acquired by Ukraine.

France may provide Ukraine with less than 10 Mirage 2000-5 multipurpose fighters

The French Air Force has 26 such aircraft, and in order to maintain at least a squadron (20 planes), they can give away only six Mirages, writes La Tribune.

According to journalists, such a number of boards is very insufficient to really help Ukraine.

The journalists noted that the Mirage 2000-5 aircraft were adopted by the French Air Force in April 1998.

The French use these boards mainly for air defense and air control missions.

Details of the transfer of Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on June 6 that France will transfer Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Ukraine.

For his part, the Minister of Defense of the country, Sebastien Lecornu, disclosed some details of the future agreement.

Thus, Lecornu assured that the fighter jets transferred to Ukraine will be "fully ready for operation" and that their transfer will not harm the "defense standard" of the French army, which uses these fighter jets, in particular, for NATO missions.

At the same time, Paris refused to name the exact number of fighters that will be transferred to Kyiv.

We are not naming any numbers now, obviously, for reasons of secrecy, confidentiality, in any case, in relation to Russia.

In addition, it was reported that training Ukrainian pilots to fly these fighters would require months of training, which Macron said would take place in France. At the same time, Lecornyu assured that everything possible will be done to start training as soon as possible.

The most urgent thing for me this summer - and I will discuss this with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine - is the opportunity to start training pilots and mechanics very quickly.

It is also noted that training in France has already begun, but on two-seater Alpha Jets.